Author Lee Sato Announces Book Signings For“Hornet's Nest” At Global Language Reads Bookstores Located In Port Jefferson And Brooklyn

Acclaimed author Lee Sato will be making two special appearances to celebrate the release of her powerful new book,“Hornet's Nest”.

Global Language Reads (GLR) – Port Jefferson, NY

402 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY

Friday, September 19, 2025

7:00 PM – Book signing and meet & greet

Global Language Reads (GLR) – Brooklyn, NY

South 2nd and Wythe, Brooklyn, NY

Sunday, September 21, 2025

3:00 PM – Book talk and signing

In the Hornet's Nest, Sato delivers a raw, unflinching narrative that weaves truth, trauma, and transformation into a gripping story of resilience and reckoning. Join her at either event to hear about the inspiration behind the book, engage in an audience Q&A, and get your personal copy signed.

These events are free and open to the public.

Get your copy of Hornet's Nest: Book One in the Jara QuinnSeries on Amazon:

For more information about Lee Sato and upcoming titles, visit:

For more information, contact:

Eileen Shapiro

...