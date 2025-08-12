Author Lee Sato Announces Book Signings For“Hornet's Nest” At Global Language Reads Bookstores Located In Port Jefferson And Brooklyn
Acclaimed author Lee Sato will be making two special appearances to celebrate the release of her powerful new book,“Hornet's Nest”.
Global Language Reads (GLR) – Port Jefferson, NY
402 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY
Friday, September 19, 2025
7:00 PM – Book signing and meet & greet
Global Language Reads (GLR) – Brooklyn, NY
South 2nd and Wythe, Brooklyn, NY
Sunday, September 21, 2025
3:00 PM – Book talk and signing
In the Hornet's Nest, Sato delivers a raw, unflinching narrative that weaves truth, trauma, and transformation into a gripping story of resilience and reckoning. Join her at either event to hear about the inspiration behind the book, engage in an audience Q&A, and get your personal copy signed.
These events are free and open to the public.
Get your copy of Hornet's Nest: Book One in the Jara QuinnSeries on Amazon:
For more information about Lee Sato and upcoming titles, visit:
For more information, contact:
Eileen Shapiro
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- What Opportunities Lie Ahead For The Latin America Digital Banking Market By 2033?
- Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 100.31 Billion, CAGR Of 21.92% By 2033.
- Industrial PC Market Trends 20252033: AI Acceleration, Cybersecurity, And Smart Factory Expansion
- Soft Skills Training Institute Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Skin Care Products Market 20252033: AI-Powered Personalization, Clean Beauty, And Global Growth Trends
- How Will Australia Medtech Market Size, Share & Demand Evolve By 2033?
CommentsNo comment