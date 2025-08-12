Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Author Lee Sato Announces Book Signings For“Hornet's Nest” At Global Language Reads Bookstores Located In Port Jefferson And Brooklyn


2025-08-12 07:11:01
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Acclaimed author Lee Sato will be making two special appearances to celebrate the release of her powerful new book,“Hornet's Nest”.

Global Language Reads (GLR) – Port Jefferson, NY

402 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY

Friday, September 19, 2025

7:00 PM – Book signing and meet & greet

Global Language Reads (GLR) – Brooklyn, NY

South 2nd and Wythe, Brooklyn, NY

Sunday, September 21, 2025

3:00 PM – Book talk and signing

In the Hornet's Nest, Sato delivers a raw, unflinching narrative that weaves truth, trauma, and transformation into a gripping story of resilience and reckoning. Join her at either event to hear about the inspiration behind the book, engage in an audience Q&A, and get your personal copy signed.

These events are free and open to the public.

Get your copy of Hornet's Nest: Book One in the Jara QuinnSeries on Amazon:

For more information about Lee Sato and upcoming titles, visit:

For more information, contact:

Eileen Shapiro

...

MENAFN12082025003238003268ID1109920367

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search