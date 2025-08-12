Best Nursing Home Bedsore Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Takes The #1 Spot

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bedsores are a visible sign of neglect when basic prevention steps aren't followed,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We make sure families know what should happen each day, and we connect that to the records that prove whether a facility met its obligations."

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Nursing Home Bedsore Lawyer in Miami for 2025, recognized for its work protecting residents from preventable pressure ulcers and holding facilities accountable when injuries occur.

The firm provides families with straightforward tools for preventing and documenting bedsores from daily skin checks and mobility logs to nutrition tracking and wound staging photographs. Its guidance also explains when and how to escalate care, update treatment plans, and ensure wounds are monitored according to federal and state standards.

Case Results and Compensation in Bedsore Neglect Lawsuits

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has secured results in bedsore cases ranging from confidential settlements to public verdicts. Public examples include:



$2.8 million – wrongful death from infected stage 4 bedsore in nursing home

$1.5 million – multiple pressure ulcers due to lack of turning schedule and poor nutrition $950,000 – severe ulcer requiring hospitalization and surgery

Compensation in these cases often covers medical expenses, relocation costs, pain and suffering, and wrongful death damages.

Timelines for Bedsore Negligence Cases in Florida

Typical case process:



3–6 months – records gathering, wound care expert review, and facility inspection

Filing and discovery – 12–18 months Mediation or trial – adds 3–6 months depending on court calendar

Cases with extensive medical complications or multiple defendants can take over two years.

Average Settlement Ranges for Bedsore Cases

Publicly reported Florida bedsore settlements range from $500,000 to $3 million , with higher awards for stage 3 and 4 ulcers, infected wounds, or cases leading to death.

Standard of Care in Bedsore Prevention and Treatment

Facilities are expected to:



Conduct daily skin checks

Implement and document a turning/repositioning schedule

Use pressure-relieving mattresses and cushions

Maintain adequate nutrition and hydration

Stage and photograph wounds accurately Update care plans as wounds progress or heal

The firm's investigations match facility records against these requirements to identify failures in prevention or treatment.

Cost to Clients

The firm operates on a contingency fee basis no attorney fees unless there is a recovery. All costs, including wound care expert reviews and photographic evidence analysis, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Headquartered in Miami, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents nursing home residents and families across Florida in cases involving bedsores, elder neglect, abuse, hospital negligence, and wrongful death. The firm partners with leading wound care and nursing experts to ensure facilities are held accountable for preventable harm.