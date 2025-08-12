Dealfounders Launches Revolutionary M&A Blueprint To Help Entrepreneurs Acquire Profitable Businesses With Minimal Capital

MENAFN - GetNews)Dealfounders, a premier M&A education and advisory platform backed by a $20B+ dealmaking team, has officially launched its flagship program: the 180-Day Acquisition Blueprint. The initiative is designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs acquire profitable businesses without using their own capital or outside investors.

Unlike generic courses or guru-led systems, Dealfounders delivers a robust, advisor-driven experience. The platform draws on the expertise of seasoned professionals from Goldman Sachs, top private equity firms, and Big Four consultancies - tailored specifically for first-time buyers, growth-stage operators, and investors looking to acquire both online and brick-and-mortar businesses.

“We're here to democratize acquisitions,” said Ricardo Moreano, advisory board member at Dealfounders and former director at Apax Partners and Dresdner Kleinwort.“With the right guidance and structure, everyday entrepreneurs can do what institutional buyers have done for decades - acquire cash-flowing businesses, build equity, and exit profitably.”

What Sets Dealfounders Apart

Dealfounders offers comprehensive M&A education through step-by-step training modules in due diligence, deal structuring, and acquisition execution - all based on private equity best practices.

Its advisory board comprises a collective with over $20B in closed deal volume, providing weekly coaching, live deal reviews, and real-time LOI feedback to clients.

The program also specializes in creative financing strategies. Entrepreneurs learn how to use seller financing, SBA loans, and third-party capital, often acquiring businesses with as little as $0-$30K down.

In addition, clients receive access to a done-for-you infrastructure that includes proprietary LOI templates, valuation models, vetted legal resources, and connections to trusted lenders.

Proven Results by First-Time Buyers

Dealfounders alumni - many with no prior M&A experience - have successfully acquired businesses valued between $500K and $10M.

Sergiu acquired a $1.1 million web development agency using seller financing and now runs it in under 90 minutes per week. Amanda purchased a boutique marketing firm with just $25K down and has since doubled its revenue. In Texas, Marc - a former corporate analyst - closed on a seven-figure logistics company, with 95% of the deal financed via SBA. Many students are now acquiring their second and third businesses.

“This is about building lasting equity and real cash flow - not just another hustle,” said David Kralik, advisory board member and capital strategist who has helped raise over $300M for small businesses.“We're giving people access to the same strategies institutional buyers have kept behind closed doors.”

Platform Highlights

The 180-Day Acquisition Blueprint includes:



A signed LOI guarantee within 180 days

Weekly coaching with senior M&A advisors

Access to a vetted deal and lending network Support for both traditional and digital acquisitions

Dealfounders is now accepting qualified applicants across the U.S. and select international markets. The program is ideal for professionals transitioning into ownership, scaling through acquisition, or replacing high-income jobs with cash-flowing businesses.

To learn more or apply for a strategy session, visit: