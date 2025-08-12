Former Judge And Attorney Zach Winsett Calls For Smarter, More Compassionate Sentencing

MENAFN - GetNews)



Jacob Zach Winsett, Evansville, IN, USA Interview Highlights Winsett's Push for Community-Based Justice and Practical Steps People Can Take

Former judge and current attorney Jacob“Zach” Winsett is speaking out about the urgent need for justice systems to embrace community-based sentencing and practical rehabilitation. Featured in a newly published in-depth interview, Winsett draws from years of work in public defence, Drug Court advocacy, and the bench of Warrick County Superior Court to explain why communities should rethink how they handle non-violent offenders.

“People don't choose to get hooked,” Winsett says.“But they can choose to fight their way back. If we build the right path, more will take it.”

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, nearly 44% of released prisoners in the U.S. are rearrested within the first year. Winsett argues that alternatives like drug courts, mandatory treatment, and structured community service can reduce that figure and save millions in taxpayer costs.“It's not leniency - it's smart justice,” he adds.

The interview outlines practical actions individuals can take to support change:



Volunteer with local re-entry or addiction recovery programs.

Support policy changes that prioritise rehabilitation for non-violent offenders. Engage with community correction boards or public hearings.

“When you treat someone like they can change, they often do,” Winsett says.“That's where the community comes in - by giving them a reason to.”

About Jacob Zach Winsett

Jacob Zach Winsett is a former judge and current attorney at Bob Zoss Law Office in Evansville, Indiana. A graduate of the University of Southern Indiana and Nova Southeastern University Law School, he has served as a public defender, Drug Court advocate, magistrate, and judge. Winsett remains active in community justice initiatives, youth sports, and legal education.

