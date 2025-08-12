Cinedream Inc. Begins Production On New Romantic Short Drama Series

MENAFN - GetNews) CineDream Inc., the Los Angeles–based short drama studio, announced today that the principal photography has wrapped on its latest romantic title, Lap by Lap, Back to You. The series marks a significant step in the company's ongoing mission to expand its standardized short drama production system for the global market.

Blending sports themes, heartfelt family bonds, and a sweeping romance, the new series is helmed by award-winning Chinese director Sining Xiang.“We're always looking for ways to bring fresh elements into the short drama format,” said Xiang.“Each project is an opportunity to create a unique viewing experience for audiences around the world.”CineDream applies feature-film production standards to its mobile-first dramas, combining genre-driven narratives with high-efficiency workflows.

“Standardizing production for fast-paced, emotion-driven short dramas allows us to deliver consistent quality at scale,” Sining Xiang said.“It's the foundation for building sustainable, international success.”

Looking ahead, CineDream is expanding beyond individual titles into full production ecosystems, covering script development, casting, platform strategy, global marketing, and adaptation opportunities.

About CineDream Inc.

CineDream Inc. is a Los Angeles–based production company dedicated to crafting cinematic, mobile-first short dramas for global audiences. With a diverse international creative team and a commitment to genre-driven storytelling, CineDream delivers compelling, high-quality content designed for worldwide distribution.

At the core of CineDream's approach is a“low-cost, high-efficiency” model that unites creative talent from across the globe. By integrating local cultural insights with international storytelling sensibilities, the company produces content with both emotional depth and broad market appeal.