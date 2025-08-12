Best Cerebral Palsy Birth Injury Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Ranked #1

MENAFN - GetNews)



"For families facing a cerebral palsy diagnosis, the right records can unlock access to services and accountability,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“Our role is to make the process of building that case medically and legally as clear as possible."

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Cerebral Palsy Birth Injury Lawyer in Miami for 2025, recognized for its work helping families connect early signs of cerebral palsy to events during pregnancy, delivery, and newborn care.

The firm serves as a trusted resource for parents navigating a complex medical and legal landscape. Its guidance helps families compile delivery records, neonatal imaging, therapy evaluations, and developmental milestone notes into a clear, single-page plan that doctors, therapists, and legal teams can use to coordinate care.

Case Results and Compensation in Cerebral Palsy Lawsuits

The firm has secured significant results in birth injury cases involving cerebral palsy. Public examples include:



$6.2 million – delayed C-section leading to hypoxic brain injury

$4.8 million – failure to respond to fetal distress causing cerebral palsy $2.9 million – untreated newborn jaundice resulting in brain damage

Compensation in these cases often covers lifetime medical care, therapy, special education, home modifications, lost future earnings, and non-economic damages for loss of quality of life.

Timelines for Cerebral Palsy Birth Injury Cases in Florida

Florida birth injury claims follow a specific process, including a presuit investigation and statutory notice before filing.

Typical timeline:



6–8 months – record gathering, pediatric neurology review, and expert consultations

90 days – presuit notice period 18–30 months – litigation, discovery, mediation, and potential trial

Cases involving severe disabilities and multiple defendants may extend beyond three years.

Average Settlement Ranges for Cerebral Palsy Cases

Public Florida cerebral palsy settlements often range from $3 million to over $10 million , depending on injury severity, care needs, and projected lifetime costs.

Standard of Care in Preventing Cerebral Palsy

Obstetricians, nurses, and neonatal staff are expected to:



Monitor fetal heart tracings for distress

Respond promptly to abnormal labor patterns

Provide timely C-sections when indicated

Manage oxygen deprivation risks during delivery

Ensure immediate newborn resuscitation and stabilization Monitor and treat conditions like jaundice and infections in the neonatal period

The firm's investigations match each decision in the medical record against these standards, identifying preventable delays and missed interventions.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers operates on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. All costs, including pediatric neurology expert reviews and life care planning, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Headquartered in Miami, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents children and families across Florida in cerebral palsy, birth injury, and other medical negligence cases. The firm partners with leading medical and life care experts to secure the resources necessary for lifelong support.