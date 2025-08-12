Best Brachial Plexus Injury Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Named #1
"“Brachial plexus injuries can have lifelong consequences if not addressed early,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We help families gather and interpret the right records so they can advocate for their child at every stage.”"
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Brachial Plexus Injury Lawyer in Miami for 2025, honoring its work representing families whose newborns sustained preventable nerve injuries during birth.
The firm has developed clear, parent-friendly tools for organizing medical care after brachial plexus injuries, including newborn exam requests, imaging reviews, therapy plans, and surgical consultation tracking. These resources give families a way to align pediatric, therapy, and orthopedic records so that progress or lack of progress is easy to see.
Case Results and Compensation in Brachial Plexus Lawsuits
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has obtained significant results for brachial plexus injury cases, including:
$3.9 million – permanent Erb's palsy from shoulder dystocia during delivery
$2.6 million – delayed surgical referral resulting in worsened nerve damage
$1.4 million – partial recovery after improper delivery maneuvers
Damages in these cases often cover lifetime therapy, adaptive equipment, future surgeries, lost earning capacity, and pain and suffering.
Timelines for Brachial Plexus Injury Cases in Florida
Typical process:
6–8 months – record gathering, pediatric neurology and orthopedic review, and therapy evaluation
90 days – presuit notice period
18–30 months – litigation, discovery, mediation, and potential trial
Cases involving severe, permanent impairment or disputes over delivery maneuvers may take longer.
Average Settlement Ranges for Brachial Plexus Cases
Public Florida settlements for brachial plexus injuries generally range from $1.2 million to $4.5 million , depending on the severity of injury, permanency, and cost of lifelong care.
Standard of Care in Preventing Brachial Plexus Injuries
Obstetric teams are expected to:
Anticipate shoulder dystocia risk factors during labor
Execute proper delivery maneuvers without excessive traction
Document any complications and maneuvers performed
Conduct thorough newborn neurological exams post-delivery
Make timely referrals to pediatric neurologists or orthopedic specialists
The firm's investigations match medical actions or inaction against these standards to pinpoint negligence.
Cost to Clients
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles brachial plexus injury cases on a contingency fee basis no attorney fees unless the firm recovers compensation. All costs, including pediatric neurology expert reviews and therapy assessments, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a recovery.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Based in Miami and serving families statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents clients in brachial plexus injury, shoulder dystocia, cerebral palsy, and other birth injury cases. The firm works closely with top pediatric specialists to ensure injured children have access to the resources they need for the best possible outcome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- What Opportunities Lie Ahead For The Latin America Digital Banking Market By 2033?
- Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 100.31 Billion, CAGR Of 21.92% By 2033.
- Industrial PC Market Trends 20252033: AI Acceleration, Cybersecurity, And Smart Factory Expansion
- Soft Skills Training Institute Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Skin Care Products Market 20252033: AI-Powered Personalization, Clean Beauty, And Global Growth Trends
- How Will Australia Medtech Market Size, Share & Demand Evolve By 2033?
CommentsNo comment