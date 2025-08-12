MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Brachial plexus injuries can have lifelong consequences if not addressed early,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We help families gather and interpret the right records so they can advocate for their child at every stage.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Brachial Plexus Injury Lawyer in Miami for 2025, honoring its work representing families whose newborns sustained preventable nerve injuries during birth.

The firm has developed clear, parent-friendly tools for organizing medical care after brachial plexus injuries, including newborn exam requests, imaging reviews, therapy plans, and surgical consultation tracking. These resources give families a way to align pediatric, therapy, and orthopedic records so that progress or lack of progress is easy to see.

Case Results and Compensation in Brachial Plexus Lawsuits

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has obtained significant results for brachial plexus injury cases, including:



$3.9 million – permanent Erb's palsy from shoulder dystocia during delivery

$2.6 million – delayed surgical referral resulting in worsened nerve damage $1.4 million – partial recovery after improper delivery maneuvers

Damages in these cases often cover lifetime therapy, adaptive equipment, future surgeries, lost earning capacity, and pain and suffering.

Timelines for Brachial Plexus Injury Cases in Florida

Typical process:



6–8 months – record gathering, pediatric neurology and orthopedic review, and therapy evaluation

90 days – presuit notice period 18–30 months – litigation, discovery, mediation, and potential trial

Cases involving severe, permanent impairment or disputes over delivery maneuvers may take longer.

Average Settlement Ranges for Brachial Plexus Cases

Public Florida settlements for brachial plexus injuries generally range from $1.2 million to $4.5 million , depending on the severity of injury, permanency, and cost of lifelong care.

Standard of Care in Preventing Brachial Plexus Injuries

Obstetric teams are expected to:



Anticipate shoulder dystocia risk factors during labor

Execute proper delivery maneuvers without excessive traction

Document any complications and maneuvers performed

Conduct thorough newborn neurological exams post-delivery Make timely referrals to pediatric neurologists or orthopedic specialists

The firm's investigations match medical actions or inaction against these standards to pinpoint negligence.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles brachial plexus injury cases on a contingency fee basis no attorney fees unless the firm recovers compensation. All costs, including pediatric neurology expert reviews and therapy assessments, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a recovery.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Miami and serving families statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents clients in brachial plexus injury, shoulder dystocia, cerebral palsy, and other birth injury cases. The firm works closely with top pediatric specialists to ensure injured children have access to the resources they need for the best possible outcome.