"“Erb's palsy cases often hinge on showing changes over time,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“Our one-page growth and function summaries help families and medical teams see the child's progress or where additional intervention is needed.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Erb's Palsy Lawyer in Miami for 2025, recognized for its dedication to helping families secure resources and justice after their child suffers shoulder and arm weakness due to delivery-related nerve injuries.

The firm provides parents with clear, practical tools to track their child's progress and prepare for therapy and surgical consultations. This includes guidance on collecting therapy notes, imaging, specialist evaluations, and home exercise instructions - all organized into formats that clinicians can easily use.

Case Results and Compensation in Erb's Palsy Lawsuits

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has resolved Erb's palsy cases through settlements and jury verdicts, including:



$3.2 million – permanent shoulder weakness from excessive traction during delivery

$2.5 million – delayed diagnosis and therapy referral resulting in reduced recovery $1.4 million – partial nerve recovery after improper delivery maneuvers

Damages typically cover therapy, surgical costs, adaptive equipment, loss of earning potential, and pain and suffering.

Timelines for Erb's Palsy Cases in Florida

Typical case flow:



6–8 months – medical record and therapy documentation collection, pediatric neurology and orthopedic review

90 days – presuit notice period 18–30 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and potential trial

Cases involving severe, permanent injury or multiple defendants may take longer to resolve.

Average Settlement Ranges for Erb's Palsy Cases

Our Florida settlements in Erb's palsy cases typically range from $1 million to over $4 million , depending on injury severity, permanency, and anticipated lifetime care costs.

Standard of Care in Preventing Erb's Palsy

Obstetric providers are expected to:



Anticipate shoulder dystocia and other delivery risk factors

Perform approved maneuvers promptly and without excessive force

Document each maneuver and its timing in detail

Conduct thorough newborn exams to detect nerve damage early Initiate timely therapy referrals and follow-up assessments

The firm's investigations align delivery records, therapy evaluations, and imaging with these standards to identify preventable errors.

Cost to Clients

The firm works on a contingency fee basis no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers advances all costs, including pediatric neurology and therapy expert reviews, reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Miami and representing families statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers focuses on birth injury cases including Erb's palsy, brachial plexus injury, shoulder dystocia, and cerebral palsy claims. The firm partners with leading pediatric and rehabilitation experts to secure justice and long-term resources for injured children.