Best Vacuum Delivery Injury Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Rated #1

"Vacuum deliveries require careful execution and immediate monitoring for complications," said Percy Martinez, founding attorney."We connect the delivery room decisions to newborn follow-up so families can see exactly where things went wrong."

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Vacuum Delivery Injury Lawyer in Miami for 2025, honored for its work helping families investigate and address injuries sustained during assisted deliveries.

The firm provides parents with clear guidance on how to interpret and request delivery records, including indications for vacuum use, number of pulls, detachment events, and handoff notes. Its tools also help families track post-delivery symptoms such as swelling, feeding difficulties, and changes in alertness to ensure timely follow-up care.

Case Results and Compensation in Vacuum Delivery Injury Cases

The firm has secured both confidential settlements and public verdicts in vacuum delivery injury cases. Examples include:



$3.6 million – severe intracranial hemorrhage after excessive vacuum pulls

$2.1 million – untreated subgaleal hemorrhage leading to long-term neurological damage $975,000 – scalp lacerations and infection due to improper vacuum cup placement

Compensation in these cases often covers neonatal care, surgeries, therapy, special education, and damages for long-term impairment.

Timelines for Vacuum Delivery Malpractice Cases in Florida

Typical case process:



6–8 months – record collection, obstetrics and neonatology expert review, and timeline creation

90 days – presuit notice period 18–30 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and potential trial

Complex cases involving multiple complications or disputes over delivery technique may extend beyond three years.

Average Settlement Ranges for Vacuum Delivery Cases

Public Florida settlements for vacuum delivery injuries generally range from $1 million to over $4 million , depending on the severity of injury and projected lifetime care costs.

Standard of Care in Vacuum-Assisted Delivery

Obstetric teams are expected to:



Confirm appropriate indications for vacuum use

Limit the number of pulls and avoid excessive traction

Document any detachment (“pop-off”) events and the infant's condition

Transition promptly to alternate delivery methods if vacuum use is unsuccessful

Provide thorough newborn assessments and imaging when indicated Monitor for delayed complications before discharge and during follow-up

The firm's investigations align delivery notes, neonatal consults, and imaging results with these standards to identify preventable errors.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers operates on a contingency fee basis no attorney fees unless the firm recovers compensation. All case costs, including obstetrics and neonatology expert reviews, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a recovery.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Miami, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents mothers, newborns, and families statewide in vacuum delivery injury cases, forceps delivery claims, shoulder dystocia injuries, cerebral palsy lawsuits, and other birth injury matters. The firm partners with leading medical experts to secure justice and resources for affected children.