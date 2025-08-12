Oh Yes I Can Women In Business Group Launches 30 Women In 30 Days Campaign To Honor American Business Women's Day, Spotlighting Female Founders And Driving Visibility For Women-Owned Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



We created She Means Business to say thank you to the women who show up, collaborate, and make our community so powerful. We want to honor their businesses while inspiring others who are searching for connection, growth, and meaningful collaborationThe Oh Yes I Can Women in Business Group, powered by Communicate Great and founded by communication coach Traci Poe, launches She Means Business: OYIC's 30 Women in 30 Days. This powerful visibility campaign honors women entrepreneurs and business leaders who are also active members of the OYIC community. Launching Sept 1 in celebration of American Business Women's Day, it fuels business growth, connection, and collaboration.







Visibility meets celebration as the Oh Yes I Can Women in Business Group launches She Means Business: OYIC's 30 Women in 30 Days . This bold, heart-centered campaign honors the impact, brilliance, and momentum of women entrepreneurs and small business owners. It is timed to lead up to American Business Women's Day on September 22 and designed to increase the visibility, credibility, and influence of female business leaders across the country.

Beginning September 1 and running through the entire month, the Oh Yes I Can (OYIC) Women in Business Group will spotlight one incredible woman entrepreneur or leader in business each day across its public social media channels and private online group. These women have been hand-selected based on their contributions to the OYIC community, their consistent engagement in business events, and their outstanding leadership in their respective industries. The campaign not only celebrates women in business, it also fuels meaningful connections and promotes growth through peer recognition and public visibility.

The campaign is powered by Communicate Great , a communication skills and public speaking training company founded by Traci Poe . Traci Poe is also the founder of the Oh Yes I Can Women in Business Group, a growing national collective of business-minded women focused on community over competition. OYIC hosts virtual summits, monthly networking "Bump Ups," speaker showcases, professional development workshops, and more to help women thrive at every stage of their business journey.

"We created She Means Business to say thank you to the women who show up, collaborate, and make our community so powerful," said Traci Poe. "We want to honor their businesses while inspiring others who are searching for connection, growth, and meaningful collaboration," added Traci Poe.

The 30 featured women include leaders from diverse industries including law , publishing , nonprofit consulting , branding , coaching , and more. Many are past summit speakers, vendors, sponsors, or attendees who embody the values of leadership, collaboration, generosity, and visibility. Each one is actively leading her business while making space for other women to rise.

The Oh Yes I Can Women in Business Group has rapidly become a trusted space for female founders, women-owned businesses, and rising entrepreneurs who believe in partnership over competition. As the group grows, so does its impact. The 30 women in 30 days campaign is yet another tool to celebrate women in business, alongside upcoming monthly meetings, virtual summits, in-person networking events, group coaching opportunities, and the highly anticipated launch of the Oh Yes I Can Podcast.

She Means Business is a powerful reminder: when women see each other, celebrate each other, and share the spotlight, everyone wins.

