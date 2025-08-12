UAV (Drone) Market Worth $40.56 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 9.2%

MENAFN - GetNews)



"UAV (Drone) Market"The UAV (Drone) Market Value is projected to be USD 40.56 billion by 2030, growing from USD 26.12 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The report " UAV (Drone) Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government), Point of Sale, Systems, Function, Industry, Application, Mode of Operation, MTOW, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 " The overall UAV (Drone) Market (OEM+Aftermarket) is estimated to be USD 26.12 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 40.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030 primary impetus for the expansion of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market stems from robust business demand and rapid technological innovation. Key factors include the adaptation of UAVs for enterprise solutions, such as inventory management and precision agriculture, coupled with significant advancements in robotics and telemetry. The development of regulatory frameworks that facilitate commercial UAV operations has enabled broader adoption, enhancing market penetration. Additionally, the integration of UAVs with next-generation wireless technologies, such as 5G, is catalyzing new use cases in logistics and urban mobility, further driving market growth.

Browse 509 market data Tables and 86 Figures spread through 482 Pages and in-depth TOC on "UAV (Drone) Market"

By Mode of operation, the Fully Autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Fully Autonomous segment of the UAV (Drone) market is segment of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Industry projected to exhibit the highest CAGR. This anticipated growth is primarily attributed to AI, edge computing, and sensor fusion technology advancements. With operational effectiveness, decision-making in low latency, and risk minimization becoming a necessity, defense as well as commercial organizations are rapidly adopting fully autonomous UAVs for reconnaissance, logistics, and attack missions. This mode of operation allows persistent, accurate, and cost-effective operation in contested and remote areas. In addition, government support for BVLOS operations and rising investment in autonomous drone swarms and navigation systems are fueling the growth trajectory of the segment. These advancements are critical for expanding UAV applications in commercial, military, and recreational sectors, thereby driving the market expansion of fully autonomous UAVs.

By Range, the UAV (Drone) market for the BVLOS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The BVLOS segment of the UAV (Drone) market is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR, driven by its expanding utility across defense, commercial, and industrial applications. BVLOS operations enable drones to cover greater distances without continuous visual monitoring, unlocking use cases such as long-range surveillance, border patrol, pipeline inspection, disaster response, and cargo delivery. Regulatory easing in several countries, coupled with advancements in detect-and-avoid systems, satellite communication, and AI-based flight control, is further accelerating BVLOS adoption. BVLOS operations enable drones to cover greater distances without continuous visual monitoring, unlocking use cases such as long-range surveillance, border patrol, pipeline inspection, disaster response, and cargo delivery. This segment's growth underscores the increasing demand for UAVs capable of executing missions over distances beyond the operator's direct visual range, highlighting a significant shift towards more versatile and autonomous UAV operations.

North America holds the highest market share in the region for the UAV (Drone) market.

The North America segment of the UAV (Drone) market is forecasted to secure the dominant market share by 2025. This leadership is primarily driven by large defense budgets, rapid technology adoption, and the presence of leading drone manufacturers. The US continues to be favorable to advanced UAV platforms for ISR, precision strike, and logistics missions, while government agencies such as the FAA increasingly authorize commercial BVLOS operations. Besides, increasing usage of drones in agricultural, energy, and public safety sectors, along with robust innovation in AI, autonomy, and communication tech, together position North America as the global leader for UAV development and usage. Furthermore, the presence of key market players and startups in the region, coupled with favorable regulatory frameworks, significantly enhances the development and deployment of UAV technologies. These factors together position North America at the forefront of the UAV industry, ensuring its market prominence and ongoing expansion.

Major Players in the UAV (Drone) Companies includeRaytheon Technologies Corporation (US), General Atomics (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), DJI (China), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Aeronautics Ltd. (Israel), Parrot Drone SAS (France), Ehang (China), Boeing (US), Textron (US) and Lockheed Martin (US). These players have been undertaking various strategies to enhance their presence in the market.

