Best Birth Injury Lawyer Orlando For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Ranked #1

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Birth injury cases aren't just about legal action; they're about getting children the care and resources they need as early as possible,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We make sure parents leave with a clear plan for medical follow-up and documentation.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Birth Injury Lawyer in Orlando for 2025, recognized for its work helping parents get answers and take the right steps after a complicated or traumatic delivery.

The firm began as a resource for making delivery records, NICU notes, and early therapy plans easier for families to manage. Today, it provides comprehensive guidance on assembling complete, case-ready packets for pediatric and neurology follow-up - all in plain, accessible language.

Case Results and Compensation in Birth Injury Lawsuits

The firm has secured both confidential settlements and public verdicts in birth injury cases, including:



$7.1 million – hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) from delayed delivery response

$4.6 million – shoulder dystocia with permanent brachial plexus injury $3.2 million – untreated neonatal jaundice leading to brain damage

Compensation often covers lifetime medical care, therapy, special education services, home modifications, and non-economic damages for loss of quality of life.

Timelines for Birth Injury Cases in Florida

Typical process:



6–8 months – medical record gathering, pediatric neurology review, and timeline creation

90 days – presuit notice period 18–30 months – litigation, discovery, mediation, and potential trial

Cases with multiple defendants or highly complex medical evidence may extend beyond three years.

Average Settlement Ranges for Birth Injury Cases

Public Florida settlements in birth injury cases generally range from $1.5 million to over $8 million , depending on the severity of harm, permanency, and lifetime care needs.

Standard of Care in Birth Injury Prevention

Healthcare teams are expected to:



Monitor mother and baby closely during labor

Respond promptly to signs of fetal distress

Perform C-sections when indicated without undue delay

Provide proper newborn resuscitation and stabilization Monitor for and treat complications such as jaundice, infection, or respiratory distress

The firm's investigations compare every decision and medical note against these standards to identify preventable harm.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers operates on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless the firm recovers compensation. All costs, including pediatric and obstetric expert reviews, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Orlando and serving families across Florida, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles cases involving birth injuries, medical negligence, surgical errors, hospital negligence, and wrongful death. The firm partners with leading medical experts to secure answers, accountability, and long-term resources for children and families.