Triadex Named To Inc. 5000 List For Fourth Time, Cementing Its Place Among America's Most Enduring Growth Companies
With over 33 million businesses in the U.S., fewer than 0.015% make the Inc. 5000 in any given year. Even more rare: only a small percentage of honorees return four or more times, placing Triadex in an elite class of consistently high-performing, growth-focused companies.
“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a fourth time is a reflection of our long-term mindset,” said Greg Mesaros, CEO of Triadex.“We're not just growing - we're building something enduring: a profitable business that delivers intelligent marketing solutions and measurable impact for our clients.”
Built to Last - and Built to Lead
Founded in 2004, Triadex has grown consistently over 20 years - staying profitable while adapting to rapid shifts in marketing technology, consumer behavior, and data solutions.
Its success is grounded in a long-term commitment to innovation and client value. Through a proprietary blend of AI-powered targeting , advanced analytics , and hyperlocal campaign execution , Triadex helps multi-location businesses achieve measurable growth while reducing marketing waste.
A Growth Story Grounded in Purpose
Triadex's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 reflects not only financial performance - but its leadership in building a performance marketing model that scales responsibly. Highlights include:
-
A pioneering Environmental Offset Program , helping clients neutralize the carbon footprint of their campaigns.
Precision targeting that improves results while lowering cost, waste, and emissions.
Deep expertise across restaurant, home services, automotive, and dental verticals - with solutions tailored to local market dynamics.
“We're honored by this recognition,” added Mesaros. “But our real success lies in helping clients grow smarter - and more sustainably - every day.”
The 2025 Inc. 5000 list represents a dynamic cross-section of America's most successful and resilient private companies. Companies on this year's list are ranked according to revenue growth over a three-year period, highlighting both momentum and sustained performance.
For more information on Triadex's solutions and sustainability initiatives, visit triadexservices .
About Triadex
Triadex is a leading provider of intelligent, hyperlocal marketing solutions for multi-unit businesses and franchises. With over 20 years of profitable growth and access to 3+ billion data points, Triadex helps brands drive measurable ROI through AI-powered targeting, data-driven strategy, and integrated campaigns. Committed to sustainability, Triadex also offers an industry-first Environmental Offset Program to help clients reduce their marketing footprint while growing their business.
