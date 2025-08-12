Postbiotics Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Key Segments, Top Companies, Recent Developments, And Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Postbiotics Market by Source (Bacteria, Yeast), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Pharmaceuticals), Form, Function, Manufacturing Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The postbiotics market is estimated at USD 146.7 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 224.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9%, from 2025 to 2030. The demand for postbiotics is projected to rise significantly, driven by growing consumer interest in microbiome health and the inherent limitations of probiotics and prebiotics in terms of viability and stability. Postbiotics, composed of non-living microbial cells and metabolites, offer proven health benefits without the need for live microorganisms. Their high stability under extreme processing conditions makes them ideal for a wide range of product formulations, including shelf-stable dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages. Heat-treated bacterial strains, most notably Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, are widely recognized for their safety and scientifically supported benefits in gut, immune, and skin health. As consumer demand for microbiome-friendly solutions continues to grow, postbiotics are well-positioned to capture a larger share of the postbiotics market.

Postbiotics Market Drivers : Increasing incidence of digestive disorders and chronic health issues

The global surge in digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), chronic diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and gastrointestinal infections is a major driver of demand for gut-targeted therapy products such as postbiotics. According to the PubMed Central research study, in 2021, over 40% of the global population reported experiencing some form of functional gastrointestinal disorder and Functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs), now referred to as disorders of gut-brain interaction. The growing burden of chronic inflammation, poor dietary habits, and antibiotic overuse has compromised gut health for millions, prompting a widespread shift toward biotic interventions to restore gut balance and boost mucosal immunity.

Postbiotics provide a safe and effective alternative to live probiotics for individuals with weakened gut barriers or compromised immunity, where live microbes may pose a risk. Clinical studies have shown that heat-killed strains such as Lactobacillus acidophilus and L. paracasei retain immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects, making them ideal for managing symptoms like bloating, loose stools, and gut dysbiosis. As healthcare systems increasingly shift toward preventive care and gut-focused interventions, postbiotics are well-positioned to serve as a stable, scalable solution for digestive and metabolic health challenges.

Postbiotics Market Opportunities : Technological and economic advantages over probiotics

Postbiotics offer significant technological and economic advantages over probiotics, making them highly attractive for food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical manufacturers. Unlike probiotics, which rely on the viability of live microorganisms, postbiotics are composed of non-viable microbial cells, cell components, and metabolites produced during fermentation. This makes them inherently more stable and resistant to environmental stressors such as heat, oxygen, acidity, and pressure. As a result, postbiotics do not require cold chain storage or refrigeration, reducing logistical complexities and cost burdens associated with transport and shelf-life management. This thermal and processing stability allows postbiotics to be easily incorporated into a wider range of consumer products-including baked goods, ready-to-drink beverages, powdered supplements, and even cosmetics-without losing their functional benefits.

According to statistics published on the ADM (US) company website, consumer interest and confidence in postbiotics are gaining significant traction in the US market. About 38% of US consumers now prefer postbiotics over probiotics, reflecting a growing inclination toward more stable, shelf-friendly alternatives that offer similar health benefits without the viability concerns of live microorganisms. Furthermore, 81% of consumers believe that postbiotics provide comparable health benefits to probiotics, indicating a strong level of trust in their effectiveness for supporting gut health, immunity, and overall wellness. Additionally, 38% of US consumers have shown a clear interest in trying postbiotic products, underscoring the market potential for innovation and product diversification in this emerging category. These insights provide a notable shift in consumer perception, indicating that postbiotics are moving from a niche concept to a mainstream functional ingredient, and are poised to generate opportunity in the functional & nutrition and dietary supplement markets.

Postbiotics in dry form to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period

Postbiotic powders are versatile forms and attractive to consumers; they are expected to be the most rapidly growing during the forecast period because postbiotic powders offer a highly concentrated dose of bioactive compounds that can be easily incorporated into multiple food and drink formats such as smoothies, cereals, and snack bars-a boon for modern lifestyles with taste and convenience intact. From a manufacturing perspective, their dry, heat-stable nature makes it easy to process them without major modifications to existing equipment or product systems. In addition, the increasing disillusionment of consumers with conventional pills has made powders, gummies, and bars alternative delivery formats all the more popular. Although live probiotics may fail in such formats, postbiotics overcome this hurdle, much more so in dry form, making them the best solution for the manufacturers as well as health-conscious consumers. This combination of formulation ease, shelf stability, and growing end-user preference underlines why dry form postbiotics are expected to witness the steepest growth in future years.

Cosmetics and personal care products segment to hold greater market share during the forecast period

The trend of skinimalism increasingly embraces everything simple and multifunctional in skincare, thereby rapidly increasing the demand for postbiotics. Postbiotics address numerous benefits within a singular formulation. They have been introduced into cosmetics such as moisturizing creams intended to restore the hydrolipid barrier, anti-aging serums, and hair care containing agents that strengthen the scalp and improve hair condition. Coupling their multifunctionality with safety and stability makes postbiotics suitable for sensitive, acne-prone, or otherwise problematic skin. They do not pose the risk of microbial overgrowth as live probiotics do, making them ideal for products aimed at restoring the skin's natural microbiome balance. With increasing eco-awareness and health-consciousness among consumers, and as interest rises in Clean Beauty and microbiome-friendly skincare, especially into 2025, postbiotics are expected to establish themselves as the active ingredient of choice within modern beauty. The anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and barrier-supporting qualities of postbiotics thus enhance their efficacy and safety and have driven the postbiotic to ever-rising prominence in next-generation cosmetics and personal care products.

European region to hold a significant market share in the global postbiotics market

Most of the European consumers now claim to use dietary supplements, which reveals the growing trend toward preventive health and wellness. Growing consumer engagement creates a conducive environment for the postbiotic markets as people turn to scientifically validated, gut-friendly sources for postbiotics that can be easily incorporated into daily routines through supplements and functional foods. Active participation of the major regional players with respect to Associated British Foods plc (UK), can also be the reason of European postbiotic growth. In November 2023, AB Biotek Human Nutrition & Health (UK), subsidiary of ABF (UK) sealed a partnership deal with Tetra Pak (Switzerland) to come up with innovative postbiotic solutions for food & beverage, making it easy to incorporate postbiotics into mainstream products such as dairy, plant-based drinks, and snacks without any special equipment for their manufacturing. Such partnerships widen the simplicity of the formulation of products and visibility and accessibility of postbiotic-enriched offerings. With this innovation, seen from one of the dominant European players, ABF (UK), bringing postbiotics closer to consumers through the most consumed formats, public awareness is anticipated to grow quickly, and the market is expected to expand across the region.

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), Associated British Foods plc (UK), BASF (Germany), Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group (Denmark), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US), MCLS Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Phileo by Lesaffre (France), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Sami-Sabinsa Group. (India), CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea), Biotenova Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), and Bioprox Healthcare (France).

Recent Developments in the Postbiotics Industry :



In May 2025, Lallemand Inc. (Canada) entered into a strategic global distribution agreement with Kirin Holdings to promote IMMUSE, one of the most clinically documented postbiotics on the market. This partnership significantly bolstered Lallemand's portfolio with a science-backed immune health postbiotic and to enhance the visibility and global market reach of IMMUSE, leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies to deliver advanced immune health solutions to consumers worldwide.

In May 2025, ADM (US) heat-treated postbiotic, Bifidobacterium longum CECT 7347 (HT-ES1), won the Immune & Gut Health Ingredient category at the inaugural Vitafoods Europe Innovation Awards 2025. This recognition highlights ADM's commitment to science-backed microbiome solutions, with clinical trials showing HT-ES1's effectiveness in improving gut health and symptoms of IBS.

In February 2025, ADM (US) and Asahi Group Foods signed an exclusive distribution agreement for a proprietary postbiotic called Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305, developed by Asahi. This postbiotic is designed to support stress, mood, and sleep, and is backed by eight human clinical trials. ADM planned to begin distributing it globally starting March 2025, targeting food manufacturers in North America, Europe, and Asia. In September 2024, Biotenova Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia) partnered with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to advance research on postbiotics, specifically Lassica K014, a patented ingredient derived from Lactobacillus plantarum. This collaboration aims to develop innovative treatments for inflammatory skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. The research marks a breakthrough in microbiome-based therapy, offering stable, natural, and potentially safer alternatives to conventional skincare treatments.

