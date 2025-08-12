Top Surgical Malpractice Attorney Orlando For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Listed #1
"“When surgery results in harm, the key to uncovering the truth is often in the details,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We help clients understand each stage of the procedure and recovery so they can make informed decisions about their next steps.”"
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Surgical Malpractice Attorney in Orlando for 2025, recognized for its expertise in representing patients and families evaluating what went wrong in the operating room.
The firm simplifies the complex process of reviewing surgical cases, explaining how to interpret consent forms, site-marking procedures, surgical timeouts, anesthesia notes, and postoperative monitoring records. Clients are guided step-by-step from record requests to targeted follow-up questions, all in clear, accessible language.
Case Results and Compensation in Surgical Malpractice Lawsuits
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has secured significant results in surgical error cases. Public examples include:
$5.1 million – retained surgical instrument causing internal injuries
$3.8 million – wrong-site surgery requiring additional operations
$2.4 million – anesthesia mismanagement leading to permanent complications
Damages in surgical malpractice cases may include medical expenses, revision surgeries, lost income, rehabilitation, and non-economic damages for pain, emotional distress, and reduced quality of life.
Timelines for Surgical Malpractice Cases in Florida
Typical process:
4–6 months – record collection, surgical and anesthesia expert review, and case evaluation
90 days – presuit notice period
12–24 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and trial preparation
Complex multi-defendant surgical cases may take longer to resolve, especially when multiple providers share responsibility.
Average Settlement Ranges for Surgical Malpractice Cases
Public Florida settlements in surgical negligence cases often range from $1 million to over $5 million , depending on the severity of injury, permanency, and the cost of long-term care.
Standard of Care in Surgery
Surgeons, anesthesiologists, and surgical teams are expected to:
Obtain informed consent and discuss procedure risks
Mark surgical sites and perform a documented timeout before beginning
Maintain proper counts for sponges, instruments, and needles
Monitor anesthesia and vital signs throughout the procedure
Document all steps, findings, and any complications in the operative report
Provide safe, well-monitored postoperative recovery
The firm's investigations match operative and anesthesia records against these standards to identify breaches.
Cost to Clients
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers operates on a contingency fee basis - clients pay no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. All case expenses, including surgical expert reviews and imaging analysis, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Based in Orlando and serving clients statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents patients in surgical malpractice, medical negligence, birth injury, hospital negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm partners with top surgical and anesthesia experts to uncover the facts and secure justice for those harmed by preventable errors.
