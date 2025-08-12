Best Emergency Room Malpractice Lawyer Orlando For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Takes The #1 Spot

MENAFN - GetNews) "“In emergency medicine, every minute counts. We help clients reconstruct their ER visit step-by-step so they can see where critical decisions were delayed or missed,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney."

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Emergency Room Malpractice Lawyer in Orlando for 2025, honoring its work in helping patients and families uncover the truth after leaving the ER without clear answers.

The firm provides a structured approach to reviewing ER care by mapping triage times, tests, specialist consults, discharge instructions, and return precautions into plain, actionable language. This process allows patients to see exactly how their symptoms, diagnostic results, and medical decisions fit together and where gaps may have occurred.

Case Results and Compensation in ER Malpractice Lawsuits

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has resolved ER malpractice cases through both settlements and jury verdicts. Publicly reported examples include:



$3.2 million – stroke patient discharged without proper imaging, resulting in permanent disability

$1.9 million – untreated infection leading to septic shock after ER discharge $950,000 – heart attack misdiagnosed as acid reflux

Damages in these cases often cover emergency treatment, rehabilitation, loss of income, and compensation for long-term impairment or wrongful death.

Timelines for ER Malpractice Cases in Florida

Typical process:



3–5 months – medical record collection, emergency medicine expert review, and visit reconstruction

90 days – presuit notice period 12–24 months – litigation, discovery, and resolution via mediation or trial

Cases involving multiple providers or complex medical issues may take longer.

Average Settlement Ranges for ER Malpractice Cases

Public Florida settlements in ER malpractice matters typically range from $750,000 to $3.5 million , with catastrophic injury or wrongful death claims exceeding these figures.

Standard of Care in Emergency Medicine

ER providers are expected to:



Conduct thorough triage and patient assessments

Order appropriate diagnostic tests without delay

Interpret and act promptly on abnormal results

Provide clear discharge instructions and return precautions Arrange follow-up or specialist care when indicated

The firm's investigations compare patient charts, lab and imaging timelines, and physician notes against these standards to identify preventable harm.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers works on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless the firm secures a recovery. All litigation expenses, including ER physician expert reviews and medical record analysis, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Orlando and representing clients throughout Florida, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles ER malpractice, hospital negligence, surgical errors, birth injury, and wrongful death cases. The firm partners with top emergency medicine experts to uncover what happened and hold providers accountable.