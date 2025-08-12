Best Misdiagnosis Lawyer Orlando For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Holds The #1 Position
"“Misdiagnosis cases aren't about one bad moment they're about missed opportunities over time,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We connect the dots between symptoms, tests, and decisions so families can see exactly where care went wrong.”"
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Misdiagnosis Lawyer in Orlando for 2025, honored for its commitment to helping patients uncover and address diagnostic errors that change treatment outcomes.
The firm's approach transforms scattered medical paperwork into a clear, chronological timeline that maps symptoms, test results, referrals, and follow-up actions. This method gives medical experts and attorneys the clarity they need to pinpoint where providers deviated from the standard of care.
Case Results and Compensation in Misdiagnosis Lawsuits
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has achieved results in misdiagnosis cases through both confidential settlements and jury verdicts. Publicly reported examples include:
$3.8 million – breast cancer misdiagnosed as benign, delaying treatment
$2.4 million – heart condition misdiagnosed as anxiety, resulting in heart failure
$1.2 million – missed brain tumor on MRI
Compensation in these cases may include medical costs, loss of income, future care needs, and damages for pain, suffering, and reduced quality of life.
Timelines for Misdiagnosis Cases in Florida
Typical process:
4–6 months – medical record collection, expert review, and timeline creation
90 days – presuit notice and statutory response window
12–24 months – litigation, discovery, and mediation or trial
Cases involving multiple providers or complex testing history may extend beyond two years.
Average Settlement Ranges for Misdiagnosis Cases
Public Florida settlements in misdiagnosis lawsuits generally range from $750,000 to $4 million , with wrongful death or catastrophic injury claims often exceeding these figures.
Standard of Care in Diagnosis
Physicians are expected to:
Conduct thorough patient histories and examinations
Order appropriate diagnostic tests based on symptoms
Review and act promptly on abnormal results
Refer patients to specialists when necessary
Document all clinical reasoning and follow-up steps
The firm's investigations match patient records against these duties to identify preventable errors.
Cost to Clients
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers works on a contingency fee basis - clients pay no attorney fees unless the firm recovers compensation. All litigation costs, including expert physician reviews and deposition expenses, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a recovery.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Based in Orlando and representing clients statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, surgical errors, birth injuries, hospital negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm partners with top medical experts to bring clarity and accountability to complex medical error claims.
Legal Disclaimer:
