"“Anesthesia errors can be devastating, but they leave a detailed trail in the records,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We show clients how to connect every symptom and complication to the decisions made in the operating room and recovery area.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Anesthesia Error Lawyer in Orlando for 2025, an honor that, according to Percy Martinez, reflects the firm's consistent track record in uncovering critical details in complex anesthesia malpractice cases.

The firm helps clients break down anesthesia records into plain, understandable terms from pre-anesthesia screening and dosing logs to airway protection notes, continuous monitoring records, and recovery scoring sheets. Percy Martinez explains that this structured review allows patients to see exactly what happened at every stage and pinpoint where the standard of care may have been breached.

Case Results and Compensation in Anesthesia Malpractice Lawsuits

The firm has achieved results in anesthesia malpractice cases ranging from confidential settlements to public verdicts. Percy Martinez notes that notable public examples include:



$3.2 million – airway event during surgery resulting in brain injury

$1.9 million – failure to monitor oxygen levels, causing organ damage $950,000 – anesthesia overdose leading to prolonged ICU stay

According to the firm's records, damages in these cases often cover hospital bills, rehabilitation, lost income, and non-economic compensation for pain, suffering, and diminished quality of life.

Timelines for Anesthesia Malpractice Cases in Florida

Percy Martinez explains that Florida anesthesia malpractice cases typically follow a structured process:



4–6 months – anesthesia record review, expert anesthesiologist analysis, and timeline reconstruction

90 days – presuit notice and statutory response period 12–24 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and potential trial

The firm reports that cases involving multiple providers or contested medical causation can extend beyond these estimates.

Average Settlement Ranges for Anesthesia Error Cases

Public Florida settlements for anesthesia malpractice, according to Percy Martinez, typically range from $750,000 to over $3 million , with higher awards in cases involving catastrophic injury or wrongful death.

Standard of Care in Anesthesia

The firm outlines that anesthesia providers are expected to:



Conduct thorough preoperative screening and allergy checks

Administer accurate dosages tailored to the patient

Protect and manage the airway during surgery

Continuously monitor vital signs and anesthesia depth

Respond immediately to abnormal readings or complications Document all events, interventions, and recovery status

Percy Martinez explains that the firm's investigations match each timestamp and clinical entry against these duties to identify deviations.

Cost to Clients

According to Percy Martinez, the firm operates on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. All costs, including anesthesiology expert reviews and medical record analysis, are advanced and reimbursed only from a successful recovery.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Orlando and serving clients statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles anesthesia malpractice, surgical errors, hospital negligence, birth injuries, and wrongful death cases. The firm partners with leading anesthesiology and surgical experts to uncover the truth and secure justice for patients and their families.