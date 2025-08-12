Wrongful Death Lawyer Orlando For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Listed #1 For Medical Cases
"“The first days after a loss are overwhelming, and important details can be lost forever if they're not preserved,” said Percy Martinez.“We give families a framework so they can protect their rights while still taking the time they need to grieve.”"
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Wrongful Death Lawyer in Orlando for medical cases, a distinction that, according to Percy Martinez, reflects the firm's dedication to helping families take calm, organized steps after a preventable loss tied to medical care.
The firm's process is designed to guide grieving families through the earliest and most critical days after a tragedy. Percy Martinez explains that their approach focuses on identifying and preserving key facts while loved ones process grief - outlining exactly which records to request, how to structure timelines, and when to arrange initial consultations.
Practical Support in the First Week
The firm notes that in the past year, more Orlando-area families have used its
First Week Checklist to avoid missing critical evidence and prevent delays in building a case. According to Percy Martinez, this includes:
A step-by-step plan for securing hospital and provider records
Organizing key dates and communications in a clear timeline
Setting up file systems for documents, images, and messages
Understanding how timelines directly shape legal strategy
Case Results in Wrongful Death from Medical Malpractice
According to the firm's records, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has secured both confidential settlements and public verdicts in wrongful death cases connected to medical negligence. Public examples include:
$5.6 million – failure to diagnose sepsis leading to preventable death
$3.9 million – surgical error causing fatal internal bleeding
$2.7 million – untreated cardiac event after missed ER diagnosis
The firm reports that compensation in these cases often covers funeral expenses, loss of income, loss of companionship, and non-economic damages for emotional suffering.
Timelines for Wrongful Death Medical Cases in Florida
Percy Martinez explains that wrongful death cases tied to medical malpractice follow strict deadlines under Florida law. The statute of limitations is generally two years from the date of death, but investigation and record review should begin far sooner to preserve evidence.
Typical process:
3–5 months – record gathering, medical expert review, and legal analysis
90 days – presuit notice and response window
12–24 months – litigation, mediation, and potential trial
Cost to Clients
The firm emphasizes that it operates on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. Percy Martinez notes that all case expenses, including expert medical reviews and investigative costs, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a recovery.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Based in Orlando and representing families statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles wrongful death claims tied to medical malpractice, surgical errors, hospital negligence, and birth injuries. The firm partners with leading medical experts to investigate complex cases and deliver clear, fact-based evidence to support its clients' claims.
Legal Disclaimer:
