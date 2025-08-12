Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 20+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In August 2025, Protara Therapeutics announced a Phase 2 study (TARA-002-101-Ph2) is to further assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of TARA-002 at the RP2D which has been established in the Phase 1a dose finding study (TARA-002-101-Ph1a). This Phase 2 study includes participants with CIS NMIBC (± Ta/T1) with active disease (defined as disease present at last tumor evaluation prior to signing ICF).

In August 2025, ImmunityBio Inc . conducted a study includes a dose escalation phase (phase Ib) and an expansion phase (phase IIb). In the phase Ib, patients will be treated with intravesical N-803 in combination with BCG. The purpose of the phase Ib portion of the study is to evaluate the safety, identify the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) of N-803 and determine the Recommended Dose (RD) level of N-803 in combination with BCG for the phase IIb expansion.

In August 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC organized a study of High-risk means NMIBC may have a high chance of getting worse or coming back after treatment. HR NMIBC can also include carcinoma in situ (CIS). CIS is bladder cancer that appears flat and is only in the inner layer (surface) of the bladder. CIS is not raised and is not growing toward the center of the bladder.

In August 2025, Janssen Research & Development LLC conducted a study is to evaluate recurrence-free survival (RFS) in participants treated with erdafitinib vs Investigator's Choice, for participants with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who harbor fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) mutations or fusions, and who recurred after bacillus calmette-guerin (BCG) therapy.

Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec: CG Oncology

Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec is an oncolytic immunotherapy with a dual mechanism of action that selectively replicates in and lyses cancer cells while simultaneously amplifying the immune response against bladder tumors. Cretostimogene enters the tumor by binding to Coxsackievirus and Adenovirus Receptors (CAR) and integrin αvβ5present in specialized intracellular junctions and tight junctions of polarized epithelial cells. There are two modifications made to cretostimogene for tumor selectivity and potency. The first modification is the insertion of an E2F-1 promoter in cretostimogene which acts as a safety mechanism to selectively replicate and lyse Rb-E2F altered tumor cells rather than healthy cells which have intact Rb-E2F pathways. The second modification is the insertion of the gene for the cytokine granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulation factor (GM-CSF).

TAR-210: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

TAR‐210 is an innovative intravesical targeted drug delivery system designed for patients with non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) harboring FGFR alterations. The therapy utilizes a small, bladder-resident device that slowly releases erdafitinib, a potent FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor, directly into the bladder, achieving high local drug concentrations while minimizing systemic exposure. This localized delivery approach is intended to maximize anti-tumor activity within the bladder lining and enhance bladder preservation, making TAR‐210 a promising bladder-sparing option for patients who are unresponsive to BCG and ineligible or unwilling to undergo radical cystectomy. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

TYRA-300: Tyra Biosciences, Inc

TYRA-300 is the Tyra Biosciences' lead precision medicine program stemming from its in-house SNÅP platform. TYRA-300 is an investigational, oral, FGFR3-selective inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of cancer and skeletal dysplasia, including achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia. In oncology, TYRA-300 is being evaluated in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) and intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (IR NMIBC). Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

UGN-301: UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UGN-301 is an anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (zalifrelimab), originally licensed from Agenus Inc. in 2019. It is formulated with RTGel, our proprietary reverse-thermal hydrogel, for intravesical administration into the bladder. Intravesical administration of UGN-301 is designed to increase drug concentrations in the bladder without significant systemic exposure, potentially diminishing the systemic toxicity associated with CTLA-4 blockade. UroGen is evaluating UGN-301 in a multi-arm Phase I study of UGN-301 as monotherapy and in combination with other agents. The safety of UGN-301 is being evaluated in the monotherapy arm of the study as combination therapy for HG-NMIBC. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Coverage- Global

Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

