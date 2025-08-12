Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 10+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Complicated Urinary Tract Infections pipeline landscape. It covers the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Menarini Group announced a clinical trial is to assess the pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety and tolerability of Vaborem ( fixed combination of meropenem and vaborbactam) in the paediatric population aged from 3 months to < 18 years with complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) including acute pyelonephritis (AP) in need of hospitalisation and intravenous (IV) antibiotic administration.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Emerging Drugs Profile

TBP-PI-HBr: GSK/ Spero Therapeutics

Tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr) is an orally administered carbapenem antibiotic developed by Spero Therapeutics, designed to address serious bacterial infections such as complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including pyelonephritis. As the first oral carbapenem in development, tebipenem HBr offers a potential alternative to intravenous therapy, providing broad-spectrum antibacterial activity against multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens. Its oral formulation supports earlier hospital discharge and improved outpatient management, making it a promising option in the evolving landscape of antimicrobial resistance and infection control. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections.

NRX-101: NeuroRx, Inc.

NRX-101 is an investigational oral medication that combines D-cycloserine, an NMDA receptor antagonist, with lurasidone, an atypical antipsychotic, and is being explored for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). The formulation leverages the antimicrobial properties of D-cycloserine, which has shown activity against resistant bacterial strains, and the neuroprotective and mood-stabilizing effects of lurasidone to potentially address both infection and associated symptoms such as delirium or behavioral disturbances in vulnerable populations. Its oral route of administration offers the advantage of outpatient treatment potential, especially in patients requiring step-down therapy after initial intravenous antibiotics. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections.

PF-07612577: Pfizer

PF-07612577 is an investigational antibiotic combination developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). It includes an intravenous β-lactamase inhibitor paired with a cephalosporin antibiotic, designed to combat multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria, including extended-spectrum β-lactamase (ESBL) and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales. This combination works by inhibiting bacterial enzymes that degrade β-lactam antibiotics, thereby restoring the efficacy of the cephalosporin component. PF-07612577 aims to provide a potent treatment option for patients with limited alternatives due to antimicrobial resistance, making it especially valuable in hospital settings where resistant pathogens are a growing concern. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections.

The Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline report provides insights into



Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Companies

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

About Us

