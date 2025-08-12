Best Nursing Home Bedsore Lawyer Orlando For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Takes The #1 Spot
"“Bedsores are a visible red flag for neglect,” said Percy Martinez.“By equipping families with clear methods to document care, we help them preserve evidence that can make or break a case.”"
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Nursing Home Bedsore Lawyer in Orlando for 2025, an achievement that, according to Percy Martinez, reflects the firm's commitment to protecting residents from preventable injuries and holding facilities accountable when they fail to provide adequate care.
The firm began as a resource for preventing and documenting pressure injuries in long-term care settings. Percy Martinez explains that their system teaches families how to track turning schedules, monitor support surface use, stage wounds correctly, and update care plans all in formats that align with facility documentation standards.
Building a Strong Bedsore Neglect Case
In the past year, the firm notes, more Orlando caregivers have used its photo-and-note method to create reliable wound care records from the first signs of redness through healing or escalation. According to Percy Martinez, these records often include:
Daily skin check logs with date-stamped photos
Mobility and repositioning schedules
Nutrition and hydration tracking
Copies of wound care plans, progress notes, and specialist consults
Case Results in Bedsore Negligence Claims
The firm reports that its work has led to significant settlements and verdicts in nursing home bedsore cases, including:
$2.8 million – wrongful death from infected stage 4 bedsore
$1.5 million – multiple pressure ulcers due to inadequate repositioning
$975,000 – ulcer requiring hospitalization after poor wound care management
Percy Martinez notes that compensation in these cases often covers medical treatment, relocation costs, pain and suffering, and wrongful death damages.
Timelines for Bedsore Negligence Cases in Florida
According to Percy Martinez, bedsore claims typically follow this timeline:
3–6 months – evidence gathering, wound care expert review, and facility inspection
90 days – presuit notice period
12–24 months – litigation, mediation, and potential trial
More complex cases with multiple defendants or severe injury outcomes may extend beyond two years.
Standard of Care in Bedsore Prevention
The firm emphasizes that nursing homes are expected to:
Conduct daily skin checks
Implement repositioning schedules for immobile residents
Provide pressure-relieving mattresses and cushions
Ensure adequate nutrition and hydration
Document wound staging and treatment accurately
Escalate care when wounds worsen
Percy Martinez explains that his team compares facility documentation to these standards to identify breaches in care.
Cost to Clients
According to the firm, all bedsore cases are handled on a contingency fee basis - no attorney fees unless there is a recovery. All expenses, including wound care expert reviews and photographic evidence analysis, are advanced and reimbursed only from a successful settlement or verdict.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Based in Orlando and representing clients throughout Florida, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers advocates for residents in bedsore, neglect, abuse, and wrongful death cases against nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The firm partners with wound care specialists, nurses, and medical experts to build strong, evidence-driven cases.
