Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Nonsmall Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical,

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline"DelveInsight's,“Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in ALK+ Advanced NSCLC Pipeline Landscape. It covers the ALK+ Advanced NSCLC Pipeline Drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the ALK+ Advanced NSCLC Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

DelveInsight reports that over three key companies are actively working on developing more than three therapies for the treatment of Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) positive, advanced non–small cell lung cancer.

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview:

Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. The introduction of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) has markedly improved outcomes for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring targetable mutations. In 3–7% of NSCLC cases, rearrangements in the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene result in persistent activation of pathways that drive tumor growth and survival.

Advancements in diagnostic tools, such as reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), have enhanced the accuracy of detecting ALK rearrangements, enabling more tailored treatment strategies. Crizotinib, the first FDA-approved ALK TKI, achieved response rates of 57–74%, but most patients develop resistance within about a year. Resistance arises from both ALK-dependent mutations and ALK-independent mechanisms, including activation of alternative signaling pathways.

Second- and third-generation ALK TKIs have shown high efficacy in both systemic disease and central nervous system (CNS) metastases, though the optimal treatment sequence is still under investigation. The expanding range of available ALK inhibitors offers new hope for prolonging progression-free and overall survival in ALK-positive NSCLC patients.

Request for a detailed insights report on Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline insights

"Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's report on the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline highlights a strong development landscape, with over three active companies working on more than three therapies for this indication.

Key players include Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical, Fochon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Shenzhen TargetRx, Inc., and others, all focused on advancing novel treatments to enhance the therapeutic landscape.

Notable candidates in development include XZP-3621, SAF-189, and additional promising therapies at various stages of the pipeline.

On December 18, 2024, the FDA approved ensartinib for adult patients with ALK-positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who had not previously been treated with an ALK inhibitor. Approval was supported by results from the eXALT3 trial, which reported a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 25.8 months with ensartinib versus 12.7 months with crizotinib. Earlier, on April 18, 2024, the FDA approved alectinib as an adjuvant therapy for patients with ALK-positive NSCLC following tumor resection. Findings from the ALINA trial demonstrated that alectinib provided a significant improvement in disease-free survival compared to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

Download our free sample page report on Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline insights

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs



XZP-3621: Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical SAF-189: Reata Pharmaceuticals

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies

Multiple leading companies are actively working on therapies for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer, with Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical having a drug candidate currently in the advanced Phase III clinical trial stage.

DelveInsight's report covers around 3+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Key Companies: Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials and advancements

Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Product Type

. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer By Stage

. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Sample report to know in detail about the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment market @ Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Patterns

4. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Discontinued Products

13. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Product Profiles

14. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies

15. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

18. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives

19. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.