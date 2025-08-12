Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical, Fochon Pharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight's,"Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025," report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in ALK+ Advanced NSCLC Pipeline Landscape. It covers the ALK+ Advanced NSCLC Pipeline Drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the ALK+ Advanced NSCLC Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

DelveInsight reports that over three key companies are actively engaged in developing more than three therapies for treating Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview:

Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. The development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targeting specific mutations has greatly enhanced treatment outcomes for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene rearrangements are found in about 3–7% of NSCLC cases, resulting in the persistent activation of signaling pathways that drive tumor growth and survival.

Improved diagnostic methods like reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) now enable more precise detection of ALK rearrangements compared to older techniques. These advancements also facilitate monitoring of tumor progression and assist in guiding treatment decisions involving ALK inhibitors.

Crizotinib was the first FDA-approved ALK inhibitor, achieving response rates ranging from 57% to 74%. Nonetheless, resistance typically develops within a year due to ALK-dependent mutations or ALK-independent mechanisms, including activation of alternative signaling pathways. To address this challenge, second- and third-generation ALK TKIs have been introduced, demonstrating encouraging effectiveness in both systemic disease and central nervous system (CNS) involvement. Although the best treatment sequence and timing remain to be established, the growing availability of ALK inhibitors provides renewed hope for improving progression-free and overall survival in patients with ALK-positive NSCLC.

DelveInsight's report on the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline highlights a dynamic field with more than three active companies developing over three therapies for this condition. Leading companies such as Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical, Fochon Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Shenzhen TargetRx, Inc., and others are actively researching new treatments to advance the management of ALK-positive NSCLC.

Notable pipeline candidates under development include XZP-3621, SAF-189, among others.

On December 18, 2025, the FDA approved ensartinib for adults with ALK-positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who had not previously received an ALK inhibitor. This approval was supported by the eXALT3 clinical trial, which showed ensartinib achieving a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 25.8 months, significantly longer than crizotinib's 12.7 months. Additionally, on April 18, 2025, the FDA approved alectinib as an adjuvant therapy following tumor resection in patients with ALK-positive NSCLC, based on results from the ALINA trial demonstrating a significant improvement in disease-free survival improved disease-free survival compared to platinum-based chemotherapy in this setting.

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs



XZP-3621: Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical SAF-189: Reata Pharmaceuticals

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies

Around three or more leading companies are actively engaged in developing treatments for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK)-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Among these, Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical has drug candidates currently in the most advanced Phase III stage of development.

DelveInsight's report covers around 3+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Product Type

. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer By Stage

. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Patterns

4. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Discontinued Products

13. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Product Profiles

14. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies

15. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

18. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives

19. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

