PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Arcus Biosciences, Akeso Biopharma, Biotheus, GSK

MENAFN - GetNews)



"PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Pipeline"DelveInsight's,“PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

DelveInsight reports that over 25 major companies are actively engaged in developing more than 30 treatment therapies for PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC).

PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Overview:

Lung cancer remains one of the top causes of cancer-related deaths globally and is often associated with a poor prognosis. However, the advent of immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting programmed death-1 (PD-1) and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) has dramatically changed the treatment approach for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Blocking the PD-1 receptor and its ligand PD-L1 has shown significant therapeutic benefits and improved survival outcomes in both preclinical and clinical settings for patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

PD-1 is a Type I transmembrane protein found on T cells, B cells, natural killer cells, activated monocytes, and dendritic cells (DCs). Its two ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, are also Type I transmembrane proteins but differ in their expression patterns. PD-L1 is present on T cells, B cells, DCs, macrophages, various non-hematopoietic cells, and tumor cells. Structurally, PD-1 and its ligands include a signal sequence, an immunoglobulin (Ig) domain, transmembrane domains, and a short cytoplasmic tail.

When PD-1 binds to PD-L1 or PD-L2, it becomes phosphorylated at two intracellular tyrosine residues. This triggers the recruitment of phosphatases SHP-1 and SHP-2, which bind to the ITIM and ITSM motifs on PD-1, leading to the suppression of antigen receptor signaling. The PD-1/ligand interaction inhibits effector T-cell activity, whereas the binding of B7-1/B7-2 with CD28 supports T-cell proliferation.

Request for a detailed insights report on PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) pipeline insights

"PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) pipeline report highlights a dynamic field with over 25 companies actively developing more than 30 therapies for PD-1+ NSCLC treatment.

Leading companies such as Arcus Biosciences, Akeso Biopharma, Biotheus, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Shandong Boan Biotechnology, Genor Biopharma, and others are investigating new drug candidates to enhance the treatment options for this disease.

Notable pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Zimberelimab, PM8002, RPH075, among others. In August 2025, the FDA approved AstraZeneca's durvalumab for treating adult NSCLC patients post-surgery, broadening its application beyond advanced cases where surgery is not feasible. Earlier, in January 2023, the FDA approved pembrolizumab as an adjuvant therapy after surgical resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA NSCLC.

PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) market.

Download our free sample page report on PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) pipeline insights

PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Emerging Drugs



Zimberelimab: Arcus Biosciences

PM8002: Biotheus RPH075: R-Pharm

PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Companies

Over 25 leading companies are actively working on developing therapies for PD-1-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC). Notably, Arcus Biosciences is among those with drug candidates currently in the most advanced stage of development, specifically Phase III.

DelveInsight's report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Therapies and Key Companies: PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Clinical Trials and advancements

PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Assessment by Product Type

. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) By Stage

. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Assessment by Route of Administration

. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Assessment by Molecule Type

Download PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Sample report to know in detail about the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) treatment market @ PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Current Treatment Patterns

4. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Discontinued Products

13. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Product Profiles

14. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Key Companies

15. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Unmet Needs

18. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Future Perspectives

19. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (PD-1+ NSCLC) Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.