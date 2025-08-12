C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Novartis, Apollomics Inc., Abbvie, Janssen Research And Developm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline" report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight reports that over five key companies are actively engaged in developing more than five treatment therapies for C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview:

C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is characterized by an overexpression of the C-Met tyrosine kinase receptor, which is commonly present in epithelial cells. Activation of C-Met results in phosphorylation at specific tyrosine residues (Y1003, Y1313, Y1230/1234/1235, Y1349, and Y1365), which triggers several downstream signaling pathways including RAS/ERK, PI3K/AKT, and cSRC kinase pathways. Through SRC activation, C-Met plays a crucial role in driving epithelial-mesenchymal transition, leading to increased levels of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and intratumoral C-Met expression-both of which are strongly associated with NSCLC biology and patient prognosis. NSCLC is primarily classified into three subtypes based on cell morphology: squamous cell carcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and adenocarcinoma. Key risk factors for developing NSCLC include smoking, exposure to radiation, and contact with harmful substances such as asbestos, arsenic, and chromium.

The C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline report provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market.

The C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline highlights an active landscape with over five companies developing more than five therapies for the treatment of C-Met Mutated NSCLC.

Leading companies such as Novartis, Apollomics Inc., Abbvie, Janssen Research and Development, and others are exploring new drug candidates to advance treatment options.

Notable pipeline therapies under development include EGF-816 (Nazartinib), APL 101 (Bozitinib), among others. In May 2020, Novartis secured FDA approval for Tabrecta, an oral MET inhibitor targeting metastatic NSCLC with MET exon 14 skipping mutations (METex14). This approval was the first of its kind for this specific genetic alteration, with clinical trials showing an overall response rate of 68% in treatment-naïve patients and 41% in those previously treated.

C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs



EGF-816 (Nazartinib): Novartis Oncology APL 101 (Bozitinib): Appolomics Inc.

C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies

More than five leading companies are actively working on therapies for C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). Notably, firms like Novartis Oncology have drug candidates in mid-to-late stages of development, including Phase III clinical trials.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

C-Met Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

