CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Novartis, Janssen Biotech, Yake Biotech, Celgene Corporation

"CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insights"DelveInsight's,“CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over five key companies are actively engaged in developing more than five CAR T-Cell Therapy treatments for Multiple Myeloma.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Overview:

Multiple Myeloma, also known as Kahler's disease, is a blood cancer that affects plasma cells, a type of white blood cell responsible for producing antibodies. In people with multiple myeloma, these plasma cells produce excessive immunoglobulins, causing damage to various organs.

This rare condition is classified into two main types based on its effects on the body: indolent myeloma, which progresses slowly without forming bone tumors and involves a slight increase in monoclonal (M) plasma cells and protein, and solitary plasmacytoma, which usually leads to tumor formation in bone.

Although multiple myeloma is not curable, treatments can help slow its progression. One promising method is CAR T-cell therapy, an innovative approach that uses genetically modified T cells to create chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These receptors allow T cells to identify and destroy cancer cells. CAR T-cell therapies for multiple myeloma target B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), a protein present on myeloma cells but not on healthy cells, providing a more targeted and effective treatment option.

"CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market.

DelveInsight's CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape with more than five active companies developing over five therapies for this treatment area. Leading firms such as Novartis, Janssen Biotech, Yake Biotech, Celgene Corporation, and others are exploring new drug candidates to advance multiple myeloma treatment options.

Promising pipeline therapies in various development stages include PHE 885, JNJ-68284528, and others. On March 11, 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb announced its acquisition of 2seventy bio, a company focused on cancer cell therapies, for about $286 million, aiming to strengthen its CAR T-cell therapy portfolio, especially regarding its existing treatment, Abecma.

Arcellx reported encouraging clinical trial results for its CAR-T therapy, anito-cel, with a 97% response rate and 62% of patients achieving complete responses, positioning anito-cel as a strong competitor to therapies like Carvykti. A three-year study showed that Carvykti lowered the risk of death by 45% in multiple myeloma patients, highlighting its significant survival benefit. Approved by the FDA in February 2022, Carvykti is indicated for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior therapies. Clinical trials demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 97.9% and a median duration of response lasting 21.8 months.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analysis

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs



PHE 885: Novartis Pharmaceuticals JNJ-68284528: Janssen Biotech

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Companies

Around five or more leading companies are actively working on developing CAR T-Cell therapies for Multiple Myeloma. Among these, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and others have drug candidates in various stages of development, ranging from early Phase I trials to more advanced phases.

DelveInsight's report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Assessment by Product Type

. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma By Stage

. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Assessment by Route of Administration

. CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Assessment by Molecule Type

