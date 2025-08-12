Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Erytech Pharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Fibrogen, Novartis AG, AB Science
Pancreatic Cancer Overview:

DelveInsight's report provides comprehensive insights about 170+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Pancreatic Cancer pipeline landscape.
DelveInsight reports that over 290 key companies are actively engaged in developing more than 300 therapies for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic Cancer Overview:
Pancreatic cancer is a malignant condition that begins in the pancreas, an abdominal organ situated behind the stomach. While it most often develops from pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PanIN), it can also originate from larger precursor lesions, such as intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs) and mucinous cystic neoplasms. The disease advances through abnormal autocrine and paracrine signaling, which fuels tumor growth, invasion, and metastasis.
In addition, pancreatic cancer is marked by metabolic dysregulation and resistance to growth-inhibitory pathways. A notable example is the disruption of TGFβ signaling, which normally acts as a tumor suppressor but, in this case, promotes cancer progression by accelerating tumor growth and metastasis. This effect occurs through paracrine interactions within the tumor microenvironment and direct activation of signaling pathways such as MAPK, SRC, and AKT. Moreover, TGFβ stimulates WNT7B expression via SMAD4-dependent mechanisms, further enhancing pancreatic cancer cell proliferation.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics Market.
Key Takeaways from the Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline
DelveInsight's report on the Pancreatic Cancer pipeline highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 290 active companies developing more than 300 therapies aimed at treating the disease. Leading players in this space include ERYtech Pharma, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., FibroGen, Novartis AG, AB Science, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Panbela Therapeutics, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Rain Oncology, Redx Pharma Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd, GSK, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Roche, Helsinn Healthcare SA, DEKA Biosciences, Senhwa Biosciences, Cue Biopharma, Carisma Therapeutics Inc., ChemoCentryx, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bicara Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, Mainline Biosciences, Beijing Imunopharm Technology Co., Ltd., TriSalus Life Sciences, Ono Pharmaceutical, Exelixis, Wellmaker Bio, Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, Ability Pharmaceuticals SL, A2 Biotherapeutics, Klus Pharma Inc., Nelum Corp, Crystal Genomics Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Turning Point Therapeutics, Immuneering Corporation, pHion Therapeutics Ltd., AC BioScience, TheraVectys, Opna Bio, Cytuvax, Eureka Therapeutics, and several others. These companies are actively exploring novel drugs to advance pancreatic cancer treatment.
Notable therapies currently in various stages of development include Pamrevlumab, Devimistat, Masitinib, SBP-101, TAS-102, RAIN-32, IMX-110, and more.
In December 2024, the FDA approved Merus NV's therapy, Bizengri, for specific lung and pancreatic cancers associated with NRG1 gene fusions. Bizengri works by blocking the interaction between the HER3 protein and the NRG1 gene, thereby preventing tumor growth. Clinical trial results were promising, showing tumor reduction or complete eradication in 40% of pancreatic cancer patients.
Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Pancreatic Cancer Market.
The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Pancreatic Cancer treatment.
It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Pancreatic Cancer market.
Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Drugs
Pamrevlumab: FibroGen
Devimistat: Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals
Masitinib: AB Science
SBP-101: Panbela Therapeutics
TAS-102: Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
RAIN-32: Rain Oncology
IMX-110: Immix Biopharma
Pancreatic Cancer Companies
Approximately 290 companies are engaged in developing therapies for pancreatic cancer, with FibroGen leading the field with a drug candidate currently in Phase III clinical trials.
The pipeline covers around 300+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Pipeline products are categorized by Route of Administration such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
. Pancreatic Cancer Assessment by Product Type
. Pancreatic Cancer By Stage
. Pancreatic Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration
. Pancreatic Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type
