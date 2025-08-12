Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Erytech Pharma, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Fibrogen, Novartis AG, AB Science

MENAFN - GetNews)



Pancreatic Cancer Overview:

Pancreatic cancer is a malignant condition that begins in the pancreas, an abdominal organ situated behind the stomach. While it most often develops from pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PanIN), it can also originate from larger precursor lesions, such as intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs) and mucinous cystic neoplasms. The disease advances through abnormal autocrine and paracrine signaling, which fuels tumor growth, invasion, and metastasis.

In addition, pancreatic cancer is marked by metabolic dysregulation and resistance to growth-inhibitory pathways. A notable example is the disruption of TGFβ signaling, which normally acts as a tumor suppressor but, in this case, promotes cancer progression by accelerating tumor growth and metastasis. This effect occurs through paracrine interactions within the tumor microenvironment and direct activation of signaling pathways such as MAPK, SRC, and AKT. Moreover, TGFβ stimulates WNT7B expression via SMAD4-dependent mechanisms, further enhancing pancreatic cancer cell proliferation.

DelveInsight's report on the Pancreatic Cancer pipeline highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 290 active companies developing more than 300 therapies aimed at treating the disease. Leading players in this space include ERYtech Pharma, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., FibroGen, Novartis AG, AB Science, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Panbela Therapeutics, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Rain Oncology, Redx Pharma Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd, GSK, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Roche, Helsinn Healthcare SA, DEKA Biosciences, Senhwa Biosciences, Cue Biopharma, Carisma Therapeutics Inc., ChemoCentryx, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bicara Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, Mainline Biosciences, Beijing Imunopharm Technology Co., Ltd., TriSalus Life Sciences, Ono Pharmaceutical, Exelixis, Wellmaker Bio, Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, Ability Pharmaceuticals SL, A2 Biotherapeutics, Klus Pharma Inc., Nelum Corp, Crystal Genomics Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Turning Point Therapeutics, Immuneering Corporation, pHion Therapeutics Ltd., AC BioScience, TheraVectys, Opna Bio, Cytuvax, Eureka Therapeutics, and several others. These companies are actively exploring novel drugs to advance pancreatic cancer treatment.

Notable therapies currently in various stages of development include Pamrevlumab, Devimistat, Masitinib, SBP-101, TAS-102, RAIN-32, IMX-110, and more. In December 2024, the FDA approved Merus NV's therapy, Bizengri, for specific lung and pancreatic cancers associated with NRG1 gene fusions. Bizengri works by blocking the interaction between the HER3 protein and the NRG1 gene, thereby preventing tumor growth. Clinical trial results were promising, showing tumor reduction or complete eradication in 40% of pancreatic cancer patients.

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

Devimistat: Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals

Masitinib: AB Science

SBP-101: Panbela Therapeutics

TAS-102: Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

RAIN-32: Rain Oncology IMX-110: Immix Biopharma

Approximately 290 companies are engaged in developing therapies for pancreatic cancer, with FibroGen leading the field with a drug candidate currently in Phase III clinical trials.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Pancreatic Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Pancreatic Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Pancreatic Cancer Current Treatment Patterns

4. Pancreatic Cancer - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Pancreatic Cancer Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Pancreatic Cancer Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Pancreatic Cancer Discontinued Products

13. Pancreatic Cancer Product Profiles

14. Pancreatic Cancer Key Companies

15. Pancreatic Cancer Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Pancreatic Cancer Unmet Needs

18. Pancreatic Cancer Future Perspectives

19. Pancreatic Cancer Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

