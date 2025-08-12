Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Forecast For Aqaba, Authorities Warn Of Flash Flood Risk

Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – Satellite images indicate the formation of thunderstorms over Aqaba governorate, accompanied by strong winds and heavy, sometimes intense, rainfall, with a risk of flash floods and runoff in valleys, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said.In a statement posted on its official page, the JMD urged residents to exercise caution and avoid valleys and low-lying areas to ensure their safety.

