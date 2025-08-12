Prince Ali Sponsors Event On Stimulating Public, Private Investment In Films And Series

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Royal Film Commission of Jordan (RFC), patronized on Tuesday evening in Amman the event titled "Stimulating Public and Private Investment in Creative Industries – Films and Series," attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Rym Ali, Board Member, and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Ali.Organized by the RFC, the event aimed to showcase key investment opportunities in the creative industries sector to potential investors.In his opening speech, Muhannad Al-Bakri, RFC Director General, highlighted Jordan's advantages as an attractive destination for film industry investments, pointing to the country's rich talent pool, diverse unique locations, and suitable infrastructure. He stressed the need to invest in Jordanian content films and series that convey local stories to the world.Al-Bakri noted that investment in this sector yields not only financial returns but also long-term benefits by enhancing Jordan's image and boosting its cultural and tourism presence, referencing the experiences of Korea and Turkey in transforming film and series production into significant economic and cultural powers.He described Jordan's film industry as more than just entertainment, emphasizing it as an integrated sector that creates jobs, attracts investment, revitalizes tourism, injects millions of dinars into the national economy, and serves as a key growth engine.Ahmed Al-Khatib, RFC Director of Media and Culture, presented the film and series industry's economic contribution, noting expenditures since 2007 exceed half a billion dollars, with employment rates of 42 jobs per million dollars annually.Al-Khatib said the creative and cultural industries generate around 10,400 jobs, including 7,500 annual contracts in film production, highlighting the Economic Modernization Vision's focus on developing this sector.In a session titled "Economic Modernization Vision – Phase Two: Investment in Film and Series Production – A Comprehensive 360-Degree Perspective," Zaher Qatarneh, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Investment, said the ministry is working on customs exemptions for filming equipment and studios to support and encourage investors. He noted government efforts to support creative talents and skilled technicians in the film industry.Yousef Mansour, former Minister of State for Economic Affairs and economic expert, emphasized the importance of government support and market development to establish a strong Jordanian cinema industry that carries the Jordanian narrative. He urged the banking sector to invest in the industry to enable its growth.Valentina Qussisiya, CEO of the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, discussed the foundation's experience supporting the arts through the Arab Bank, mentioning the establishment of the Shoman Fund for Cultural Projects, aimed at investing in Jordanian creativity across all governorates, sustaining and empowering the cultural and arts sectors, increasing per capita income, boosting economic growth, and strengthening Jordanian identity.In another session titled "Successful Production and Distribution Models for Series – Jordan and the Region," producer Talal Al-Awamleh stressed the importance of communication among all film industry stakeholders, calling for cooperation between government, producers, investors, and banks to ensure successful investments.Ghith Al-Tarawneh, Chairman of the Board of Jordan Radio and Television Corporation, noted the corporation's five-pillar strategy, including drama production, and emphasized building true partnerships with the private sector to deliver engaging content worthy of Jordanian audiences.Lebanese TV distribution expert Fadi Ismail highlighted the importance of developing Jordanian production content in drama, affirming that Jordan possesses the expertise and skills to compete but needs production momentum and accumulation.