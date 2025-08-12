Zelensky Announces Diplomatic Steps To Rally Ukraine's Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today I held a meeting with our diplomatic team - the Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are preparing certain steps to additionally mobilize our partners," he said.

The president highlighted agreements with the Netherlands as one of Europe's leading supporters of Ukraine.

"And we are preparing more measures that will strengthen us, particularly in the area of drones," Zelensky added.

Zelensky outlines plan to end war: Ceasefire, negotiations, security guarantees

Zelensky earlier informed Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof about Ukraine's diplomatic efforts and ongoing contacts with all its partners.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine