Zelensky Announces Diplomatic Steps To Rally Ukraine's Partners
"Today I held a meeting with our diplomatic team - the Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are preparing certain steps to additionally mobilize our partners," he said.
The president highlighted agreements with the Netherlands as one of Europe's leading supporters of Ukraine.
"And we are preparing more measures that will strengthen us, particularly in the area of drones," Zelensky added.Read also: Zelensky outlines plan to end war: Ceasefire, negotiations, security guarantees
Zelensky earlier informed Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof about Ukraine's diplomatic efforts and ongoing contacts with all its partners.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- What Opportunities Lie Ahead For The Latin America Digital Banking Market By 2033?
- Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 100.31 Billion, CAGR Of 21.92% By 2033.
- Industrial PC Market Trends 20252033: AI Acceleration, Cybersecurity, And Smart Factory Expansion
- Soft Skills Training Institute Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Skin Care Products Market 20252033: AI-Powered Personalization, Clean Beauty, And Global Growth Trends
- How Will Australia Medtech Market Size, Share & Demand Evolve By 2033?
CommentsNo comment