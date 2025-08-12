Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Latvia To Allocate At Least EUR 2M For NATO Initiative To Procure Weapons For Ukraine

2025-08-12 07:08:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That's according to Prime Minister Evika Silina, Ukrinform reports, citing Delfi .

During the closed portion of a government meeting, officials discussed Latvia's contribution to the NATO initiative aimed at providing Ukraine with critically needed military assistance.

"The financial amount Latvia will allocate for this initiative is yet to be finalized, but it will not be less than two million euros," the prime minister said.

Read also: Ukraine receives 16 fire trucks from Latvia

In July, Latvia, as part of its latest package of logistical and material assistance, supplied the Ukrainian Defense Forces with a batch of six-wheeled Patria armored personnel carriers.

Photo: facebook/CinCAFofUkraine

