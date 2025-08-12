Latvia To Allocate At Least EUR 2M For NATO Initiative To Procure Weapons For Ukraine
During the closed portion of a government meeting, officials discussed Latvia's contribution to the NATO initiative aimed at providing Ukraine with critically needed military assistance.
"The financial amount Latvia will allocate for this initiative is yet to be finalized, but it will not be less than two million euros," the prime minister said.Read also: Ukraine receives 16 fire trucks from Latvia
In July, Latvia, as part of its latest package of logistical and material assistance, supplied the Ukrainian Defense Forces with a batch of six-wheeled Patria armored personnel carriers.
Photo: facebook/CinCAFofUkraine
