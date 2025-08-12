Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Partisans Identify Airstrike Coordination Center In Sevastopol

Partisans Identify Airstrike Coordination Center In Sevastopol


2025-08-12 07:08:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Atesh partisan movement reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

MENAFN12082025000193011044ID1109920262

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search