Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Joint Declaration Implementation Tops Agenda In Bayramovmirzoyan Talks

Joint Declaration Implementation Tops Agenda In Bayramovmirzoyan Talks


2025-08-12 07:08:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 12, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

During the telephone conversation, the discussions focused on the implementation of the Joint Declaration signed during the meeting in Washington, as well as the confidence-building measures.

The FMs also discussed other regional matters, reaffirming to continue direct dialogue.

MENAFN12082025000195011045ID1109920259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search