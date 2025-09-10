Sean Scalmer

I am a historian of social movements and democracy. I have written or co-written 5 books and edited 4 others on these topics. These include a study of social movements and the media, 'Dissent Events' (2002) and a study of Gandhi's influence on Western social movements, 'Gandhi in the West' (2011). My latest book is a history of political campaigning, 'On the Stump' (2017).

