Educational Development Corporation Announces Extension Of Credit Agreement With BOKF
Per Craig White, Chief Executive Officer, "Extending the maturity date on the revolving line of credit to September 19, 2025 is part of the ongoing process with our credit agreement. This maturity date now coincides with the maturity dates on our term loans associated with our real estate."
"We continue to work through multiple solutions to pay off our line of credit through other financing sources including the option to take the term loans through the sale or refinancing transaction of the Hilti Complex. Each month we continue to make our principal and interest payments on the Revolving Loan and Term Loans as scheduled. We are grateful for our banks dedication to working with us, and the patience they have demonstrated, as our interests remain directly aligned."
About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)
EDC began as a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the owner and exclusive publisher of Kane Miller Books ("Kane Miller"); Learning Wrap-Ups, maker of educational manipulatives; and SmartLab Toys, maker of STEAM-based toys and games. EDC is also the exclusive United States MLM distributor of Usborne Publishing Limited ("Usborne") children's books. EDC-owned products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and EDC and Usborne products are offered by independent brand partners who hold book showings through social media, book fairs with schools and public libraries, in individual homes, as well as other in-person events and internet sales.
Contact:
Educational Development Corporation
Craig White, (918) 622-4522
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Educational Development Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment