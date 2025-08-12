Andean Precious Metals Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) (All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) (" Andean " or the " Company ") is pleased to report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. This news release should be read together with Andean's management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the " Financial Statements ") which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ). Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $73.7 million from sales at an average realized gold price of $3,316/oz1 and an average realized silver price of $34.36/oz1 for Q2 2025 versus consolidated revenue of $69.8 million from sales at an average realized gold price of $2,305/oz and an average realized silver price of $27.80/oz for Q2 2024.

Consolidated Q2 2025 production of 24,341 gold equivalent ounces.

Gross operating income of $29.4 million for Q2 2025 versus $11.7 million for Q2 2024, mainly due to higher average realized gold and silver prices and lower operating costs at San Bartolome and Golden Queen.

Income from operations of $24.5 million for Q2 2025 versus income from operations of $9.8 million for Q2 2024, mainly due to higher gross operating income partially offset by higher exploration and evaluation expenditures.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $28.9 million for Q2 2025 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million for Q2 2024.

Net income and net income per share of $17.4 million and $0.12 (diluted basis), respectively for Q2 2025, net income and net income per share of $9.4 million and $0.06 (diluted basis) for Q2 2024.

The Company ended Q2 2025 with $87.3 million in liquid assets as compared to $72.0 million in liquid assets at the end of Q2 2024.

The Company strengthened its balance sheet with $320.9 million in total assets as compared to $315.1 million in total assets at the end of Q4 2024, and $139.4 million in total liabilities at the end of Q2 2025 as compared to $164.1 million at the end of Q4 2024. The improved financial position is attributed to cash-flow generation (with a portion converted to marketable securities), additions to working capital, and paydown of the Company's revolving credit facilities.

During Q2 2025, the Company paid down its existing revolving credit facilities to $nil. The Company is pleased to favourably update its 2025 San Bartolome financial metrics as well as to reaffirm its 2025 Production, CAPEX, and Golden Queen Guidance. Golden Queen Results:

Golden Queen produced 12,213 gold equivalent ounces in Q2 2025 versus 16,986 gold equivalent ounces in Q2 2024. Golden Queen OCC 1 of $1,717/oz and AISC 1 of $2,245/oz for Q2 2025 versus OCC of $1,471/oz and AISC of $1,752/oz for Q2 2024. San Bartolome Results:

San Bartolome produced 12,128 gold equivalent ounces in Q2 2025 versus 12,795 gold equivalent ounces in Q2 2024. Cash Gross Operating Margin ("CGOM") 1 of $13.89 per silver equivalent ounce sold and a Gross Margin Ratio ("GMR") 1 of 45.89% for Q2 2025, versus a CGOM of $5.03 per silver equivalent ounce sold and a GMR of 20.80% for Q2 2024. Corporate Updates:

On May 1, 2025 the Company reported the results of the 2024 exploration program and outlined plans for its 2025 exploration program objectives and targets at Golden Queen. On June 2, 2025 the Company entered into an exclusive long-term agreement with COMIBOL to purchase up to 7 million tonnes of oxide ore. Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO stated: "Q2 was another strong quarter for Andean, marked by record revenue, and robust EBITDA. Operationally, San Bartolome delivered improved margins, supported by strong silver prices and steady cost control, enabling us to favourably revise our 2025 guidance for CGOM and GMR. As previously announced, the Company signed a 7 million tonne purchase agreement with state-owned company COMIBOL. We continue to make progress developing this project where we anticipate first ore in the second half of 2026. The agreement provides additional prospective oxide deposits that will increase ore sourcing for years to come and ultimately leverage processing capacity which is currently under utilized. Golden Queen remains on track to meet its production and cost guidance, with production weighted to the second half of the year as planned. We are also reaffirming our 2025 production and capital expenditure guidance for both operations. The exploration results released in May at Golden Queen are encouraging, and our 2025-2026 exploration program is underway to extend mine life and grow resources. With a stronger balance sheet, solid free cash flow, and a clear growth strategy, Andean is well positioned to continue creating long-term value for shareholders."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Q2 2025



Q2 2024



YTD 2025



YTD 2024

Gold ounces (Au, Oz)





















Produced 11,945



15,309



23,024



25,742

Sold 11,403



15,679



22.227



25,971

Average realized gold price ($/oz) 1 3,316



2,305



3,013



2,213

















Silver ounces (Ag, K-Oz)













Produced 1,116



1,208



2.041



2,128

Sold 1,046



1,210



2.074



2,129

















Average realized silver price ($/oz) 1 34.36



27.80



33.14



26.00

Gold equivalent ounces (Au Eq, Oz) 2













Produced 24,341



29,867



45,702



50,792

Sold 23,024



30,262



45,275



51,027

















Golden Queen













OCC ($ / Gold Ounces Sold)1 3 1,717



1,471



1,593



1,586

AISC ($ / Gold Ounces Sold) 1 2,245



1,752



2,229



1,825

















San Bartolome













CGOM ($ / Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold)1 13.89



5.03



12.88



2.50

GMR / Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold (%)1 3 45.89



20.80



44.08



12.12

1 Average realized gold price, average realized silver price, OCC, AISC, CGOM, and GMR are measures of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this release for further detail, including a reconciliation of these metrics to the financial statements.

2 Beginning in 2025, gold equivalent ounces of silver produced or sold in a quarter are computed using a consistent ratio of silver price to the gold price and multiplying this ratio by silver ounces produced or sold during that quarter. The Company is using a conversion factor of 90 using a price assumption of $2,500 per ounce of gold and $27.78 per ounce of silver.

3 Beginning in 2025 with impact on prior-year comparative periods, the Company reclassed mine-site general and administrative expenses to cost of sales which has a corresponding impact on OCC, GMR, and gross operating income.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Q2 2025



Q2 2024



YTD 2025



YTD 2024

(In thousands of US dollars, except for net income per share metrics)



















Revenue 73,739



69,799



135,717



112,849

Gross operating income1 29,381



11,677



52,404



11,989

















Income from operations 24,538



9,777



43,460



8,158

Net income 17,413



9,385



32,021



9,309

Net income per share













-Basic 0.12



0.06



0.22



0.06

-Diluted 0.12



0.06



0.21



0.06

Adjusted EBITDA2 28,895



17,176



50,833



18,187

Capital expenditures 8,200



5,379



17,596



9,207

Free cash flow2 12,265



8,150



10,727



59

Cash and cash equivalents 36,073



47,049



36,073



47,049

Liquid assets1 87,293



71,960



87,293



71,960

1 Beginning in 2025 with impact on prior-year comparative periods, the Company reclassed mine-site general and administrative expenses to cost of sales which has a corresponding impact on OCC, GMR, and gross operating income.

2 Free cash flow, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Liquid Assets are measures of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this news release for further detail, including a reconciliation of these metrics to the financial statements.



The Company is pleased to revise, on a favourable basis, the cost guidance for San Bartolome for CGOM and GMR. The CGOM range guidance increases from a range of $6.50 - $8.40 to $8.00 - $13.00, and the GMR range guidance increases from 29 - 36% to 33% - 45%. The Company continues to see favorable production costs, primarily due to favourable foreign exchange rates, and continued elevated realized spot silver prices which are expected to continue through to the end of 2025.

Given our strong cash position, the Company took the strategic decision to fully repay all outstanding amounts under its revolving credit facilities during Q2. The $25 million facility remains fully available, providing additional financial flexibility if required.





ORIGINAL

GUIDANCE REVISED GUIDANCE Golden Queen OCC ($ / Au Oz Sold)

AISC ($ / Au Oz Sold) $ 1,500 - $ 1,800

$ 1,950 - $ 2,150 $ 1,500 - $ 1,800

$ 1,950 - $ 2,150 San Bartolome CGOM ($ / AgEq Oz Sold)

GMR / AgEq Oz Sold (%) $ 6.50 - $8.40

29 % - 36 % $ 8.00 - 13.00

35 % - 45 %

Production Guidance

The Company reaffirms its 2025 annual gold and silver production guidance for Golden Queen and San Bartolome:



Gold Production

(Thousand Ounces) Silver Production

(Million Ounces) Gold Equivalent Production 2

(Thousand Ounces) Golden Queen

San Bartolome 50.0 - 55.0

1.8 - 2.2 0.2 - 0.5

4.4 - 4.9 52.2 - 60.6

50.7 - 56.6 Total 51.8 - 57.2 4.6 - 5.4 102.9 - 117.2

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Donald J. Birak, Independent Consulting Geologist to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Registered Member, Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), Fellow, Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding the Company's production guidance and expectations for CAPEX and the Company's expectations regarding production costs, exchange rates and spot prices. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the Company's ability to secure and to meet obligations under property and option agreements and other material agreements; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; that there is no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that contracted parties provide goods or services in a timely manner; that no unusual geological or technical problems occur; that plant and equipment function as anticipated and that there is no material adverse change in the price of silver, price of gold, costs associated with production or recovery. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this release include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and conclusions of economic evaluations; results of initial feasibility, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks relating to possible variations in reserves, resources, grade, planned mining dilution and ore loss, or recovery rates and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; mining and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes (including work stoppages and strikes) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the uncertainty of profitability based upon the cyclical nature of the industry in which the Company operates; risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental or local community approvals or in the completion of development or construction activities; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the uncertain global economic environment; and other factors contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, you are cautioned that this list is not exhaustive and there may be other factors that the Company has not identified. Furthermore, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, RATIOS, AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release includes "specified financial measures" within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52-112"), specifically the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures described below. Management believes that the use of these measures assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in understanding the costs associated with producing silver and gold, understanding the economics of silver and gold mining, assessing operating performance, the Company's ability to generate free cash flow from current operations, and for planning and forecasting of future periods.

The specified financial measures used in this news release do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, even as compared to other issuers who may be applying the World Gold Council ("WGC") guidelines. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Operating Cash Costs

OCC includes total production cash costs incurred at the Company's mining operations, which form the basis of the Company's cash costs, less by-product revenue.

Beginning in 2025 with impact on prior-year comparative periods, the Company reclassed mine-site general and administrative expenses to cost of sales which has a corresponding impact on the calculation of OCC.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the OCC per ounce sold on a by-product basis to the Financial Statements:

Golden Queen

Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,

(in thousands of US dollars)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Costs of sales, as reported

21,617



27,100



38,695



47,470

Less: by-product silver credits

(2,948 )

(4,390 )

(5,395 )

(6,924 ) Total OCC

18,669



22,710



33,300



40,546

Divided by Au ounces sold

10,871



15,441



20,900



25,563

OCC ($ / Au ounces sold)

1,717



1,471



1,593



1,586



All-in Sustaining Costs

AISC on a by-product basis per ounce is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as AISC on a by-product basis divided by ounces of gold sold. AISC on a by-product basis is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the aggregate of production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss), refining and transport costs, cash component of sustaining capital expenditures, lease payments related to sustaining assets, corporate general and administrative expenses and accretion expenses. When calculating AISC on a by-product basis, all revenue received from the sale silver at Golden Queen are treated as a reduction of costs incurred. The Company believes that AISC represents the total costs of producing gold from current operations and provides the Company and other stakeholders of the Company with additional information relating to the Company's operational performance and ability to generate cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the AISC per ounce sold on a by-product basis to the Financial Statements:

Golden Queen

Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,

(in thousands of US dollars)

2025



2024



2025



2024

OCC, net of by-product credits

18,669



22,710



33,299



40,541

General and administration-site and corporate allocation

2,132



1,036



3,581



1,579

Sustaining capital expenditures

3,488



3,224



9,485



4,333

Accretion for decommissioning liability

114



84



222



195

Total all in sustaining cost

24,403



27,053



46,587



46,648

Divided by Au ounces sold

10,871



15,441



20,900



25,563

AISC ($ / Au ounces sold)

2,245



1,752



2,229



1,825



Cash Gross Operating Margin

CGOM per silver equivalent ounce sold is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of sale (cost of sales, allocated corporate administrative costs and business unit general and administration cost) per equivalent ounce sold from the average selling price per equivalent ounce. It is a measure of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the CGOM per ounce to the Financial Statements and the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

San Bartolome

Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,

(in thousands of US dollars)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Costs of sales, as reported

18,739



23,608



37,641



43,366

General and administration-site and corporate allocation

1,914



776



3,535



1,223

Total gross operating costs

20,653



24,384



41,176



44,589

Divided by AgEq ounces sold (koz)

1,007



1,076



2,030



1,902

Gross operating cost per AgEq ounce sold

20.52



22.63



20.29



23.43

Average realized silver price per oz

34.41



27.67



33.16



25.93

CGOM ($ / Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold)

13.89



5.03



12.88



2.50



Gross Margin Ratio

GMR is calculated by subtracting the cost of sale as reported in the income statement from the revenue of equivalent ounces divided by revenue from sales of equivalent ounces. GMR is a measure of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

Beginning in 2025 with impact on prior-year comparative periods, the Company reclassed mine-site general and administrative expenses to cost of sales which has a corresponding impact on the calculation of GMR.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the GMR per ounce to the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

San Bartolome

Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,

(in thousands of US dollars)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Costs of sales, as reported

18,739



23,608



37,641



43,366

Divided by AgEq ounces sold (koz)

1,006



1,077



2,030



1,903

Costs of sales per AgEq oz sold

18.62



21.91



18.55



22.79

Average realized silver price per oz

34.41



27.67



33.16



25.93

GM per AgEq oz sold

15.79



5.75



14.62



3.14

GMR per Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold (%)

45.89



20.80



44.08



12.12



Free Cash Flow

The Company has included free cash flow as a non-GAAP financial measure in this news release. The Company considers net cash provided from operating activities, less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, to be a measure that allows the Company and investors to evaluate the ability of the Company to generate cash flow. Accordingly, free cash flow is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow to the Financial Statements:

Consolidated

Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,

(in thousands of US dollars)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Net cash provided from operating activities

20,260



13,006



27,275



8,307

Less: Capital Expenditures on property, plant and equipment

(7,995 )

(5,218 )

(16,548 )

(8,610 ) Free cash flow

12,265



7,788



10,727



(303 )

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting net income (loss) as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income (loss) for items not associated with ongoing operations. The Company believes that this generally accepted industry measure allows the evaluation of the results of income-generating capabilities and is useful in making comparisons between periods. This measure adjusts for the impact of items not associated with ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the Financial Statements:

Consolidated Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,

(in thousands of US dollars) 2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income 17,413



9,385



32,021



9,309

Add:













Income taxes 10,278



6,090



12,427



5,487

Finance costs 1,180



1,624



2,867



3,274

Depreciation and depletion 4,002



7,399



6,977



10,029

EBITDA 32,873



24,498



54,292



28,099

Corporate development expenses 355



-



396



-

Other gains (8,743 )

(3,928 )

(13,626 )

(4,223 ) Foreign Exchange loss (gain) 4,410



(3,394 )

9,771



(5,689 ) Adjusted EBITDA 28,895



17,176



50,833



18,187



Average Realized Gold and Silver Prices Per Ounce

The Company has included average realized prices as a supplementary non-GAAP financial measure in this news release. The Company quantifies average realized price per ounce as revenue per the Statement of Income (loss), bifurcated by gold or silver revenue and divided by ounces of gold or silver sold, respectively. Management uses this measure to monitor sales of silver and gold ounces against the average market silver and gold prices.

The following table provides a reconciliation of average realized prices to the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

Consolidated Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,

(in thousands of US dollars) 2025



2024



2025



2024

Silver revenue 35,930



33,645



68,747



55,368

Divided by silver sold (k oz) 1,046



1,210



2,074



2,129

Average realized silver price per oz 34.36



27.80



33.14



26.00

















Gold revenue 37,809



36,134



66,970



57,481

Divided by gold sold (oz) 11,403



15,679



22,227



25,971

Average realized gold price per oz 3,316



2,305



3,013



2,213



Liquid Assets

The Company believes this non-GAAP financial performance measure provides further transparency and assists analysts, investors, and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's financial position.

The following table provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial metric to the Financial Statements:

Consolidated

Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands of US dollars)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Cash and cash equivalents

36,073



47,049



36,073



47,049

Add: Marketable securities and other investments

51,221



39,911



51,221



39,911

Less: Revolving line of credit

-



15,000



-



15,000

Liquid assets

87,293



71,960



87,293



71,960









