Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, N. Korea Prioritize Unified Stance Ahead Of Negotiations With The West


2025-08-12 07:06:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un discussed during a phone call on Tuesday coordination between their countries ahead of possible negotiations with Western powers, and agreeing on the importance of adopting a unified stance on key international issues.
In a statement released by the Kremlin, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in political, security, and economic fields under the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed in June.
The call focused on activating the treaty's provisions, particularly in military and security cooperation, amid current global and regional challenges.
Putin praised North Korea as a strategic partner and appreciated its support for Russia's international policies. He also acknowledged Pyongyang's role in enhancing regional security.
Kim expressed his desire for deeper collaboration, emphasizing the partnership's role in regional stability. Both leaders stressed the need for continued dialogue and coordination at all levels to achieve shared goals and bolster their global standing.
The treaty includes provisions for military, trade, and cultural cooperation, along with aligned political positions on the international stage. (end)
