403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, N. Korea Prioritize Unified Stance Ahead Of Negotiations With The West
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un discussed during a phone call on Tuesday coordination between their countries ahead of possible negotiations with Western powers, and agreeing on the importance of adopting a unified stance on key international issues.
In a statement released by the Kremlin, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in political, security, and economic fields under the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed in June.
The call focused on activating the treaty's provisions, particularly in military and security cooperation, amid current global and regional challenges.
Putin praised North Korea as a strategic partner and appreciated its support for Russia's international policies. He also acknowledged Pyongyang's role in enhancing regional security.
Kim expressed his desire for deeper collaboration, emphasizing the partnership's role in regional stability. Both leaders stressed the need for continued dialogue and coordination at all levels to achieve shared goals and bolster their global standing.
The treaty includes provisions for military, trade, and cultural cooperation, along with aligned political positions on the international stage. (end)
hss
In a statement released by the Kremlin, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in political, security, and economic fields under the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed in June.
The call focused on activating the treaty's provisions, particularly in military and security cooperation, amid current global and regional challenges.
Putin praised North Korea as a strategic partner and appreciated its support for Russia's international policies. He also acknowledged Pyongyang's role in enhancing regional security.
Kim expressed his desire for deeper collaboration, emphasizing the partnership's role in regional stability. Both leaders stressed the need for continued dialogue and coordination at all levels to achieve shared goals and bolster their global standing.
The treaty includes provisions for military, trade, and cultural cooperation, along with aligned political positions on the international stage. (end)
hss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment