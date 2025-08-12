403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE's 69 Aid Airdrop Delivered To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- UAE is continuing its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, with their 69th airdrop of aid Tuesday under Operation Birds of Goodness, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, Italy, Belgium, and France.
According to UAE news agency (WAM), the shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of UAE-based charitable institutions and entities, to meet the needs of residents amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.
In addition, 20 trucks loaded with approximately 500 tonnes of food supplies entered Gaza through land crossings, as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to secure vital supplies by land and air.
The total volume of aid airdropped by the UAE has now reached more than 3,924 tonnes of various relief items, including food and essential supplies, underscoring its steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and bolstering their resilience.
These initiatives reflect the UAE's leading role in international relief work, by mobilizing regional and international efforts and reinforcing a humanitarian giving approach to alleviate the suffering of those affected in crisis areas. (end)
skm
According to UAE news agency (WAM), the shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of UAE-based charitable institutions and entities, to meet the needs of residents amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.
In addition, 20 trucks loaded with approximately 500 tonnes of food supplies entered Gaza through land crossings, as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to secure vital supplies by land and air.
The total volume of aid airdropped by the UAE has now reached more than 3,924 tonnes of various relief items, including food and essential supplies, underscoring its steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and bolstering their resilience.
These initiatives reflect the UAE's leading role in international relief work, by mobilizing regional and international efforts and reinforcing a humanitarian giving approach to alleviate the suffering of those affected in crisis areas. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment