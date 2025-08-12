403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Barrick, Altius, Andean At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Barrick Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.43. Monday, the stock moved sharply lower after posting $1B charge on Mali mine.
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.61. Monday, the company reported Q2 2025 revenue of $9.8 million compared to $19.5 million in Q2 2024. Attributable royalty revenue of $12.7 million ($0.27 per share) compares to $20.4 million ($0.44 per share) reported in Q2 2024.
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.45. Andean was expected to report $0.14 for Q2 2025.
Apex Critical Metals Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents. Critical Metals revealed Tuesday the Cap Project, covering approximately 2,500 hectares, is host to carbonatite-hosted niobium and rare earth element (REE) mineralization, situated 85 km northeast of Prince George, BC. The 2025 exploration program will comprise up to 1,500 metres of diamond drilling and is fully funded and permitted under a five-year Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) permit.
CI Financial Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.99. Tuesday, the company launched six new mandates within its popular CI Private Pools lineup of investment solutions – including three“dual-series” pools that are also available as ETFs.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.90. Discovery reported net earnings of $5.5M ($0.01/share) versus net loss of $5.1M ($0.01/share) in Q2 2024; Adjusted net earnings totaled $28.4 million or $0.04 per share
Exchange Income Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $72.88. Exchange rose 7.1% to on volume of 76,874 shares.
Elysee Development Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents. Elysee reported net income of $1,023,604 ($0.04 per share) in Q2 2025 as compared to a loss of $341,799 ($0.01 per share) in Q2 2024.
Enbridge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $65.37, on volume of 2,201,780 shares.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $245.00. Franco-Nevada revealed $247.1 million in net income Monday or $1.28 /share.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 96 cents. Gladiator revealed Monday it has received assay results from its ongoing phase 2 drill program at Cowley Park (40 holes, 8,121m). Drilling was designed to target strike extensions to previously identified high-grade copper skarn mineralisation (CPG-047: 98m @ 1.49% Cu incl. 14m @ 7.67% Cu1) and has successfully extended high grade mineralization more than 70m down dip.
goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $210.07. goeasy plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, US$400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes and C$100 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.35. Monday, the company announced it repurchased a total of 98,900 IPC common shares during the period of August 4 to 8, under IPC's normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program (NCIB).
Kinross Gold Corp. (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $26.56. Kinross Monday entered into an amendment agreement to the share purchase agreement dated April 24, 2022 (as amended) between Kinross and Asante Gold Corporation pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions on or prior to August 31, 2025, including aggregate cash payments to Kinross equal to US$55,000,000, subject to certain agreed adjustments.
Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.67. Mineros is expected to report $0.1 for Q2 2025.
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.61. Monday, the company reported Q2 2025 revenue of $9.8 million compared to $19.5 million in Q2 2024. Attributable royalty revenue of $12.7 million ($0.27 per share) compares to $20.4 million ($0.44 per share) reported in Q2 2024.
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.45. Andean was expected to report $0.14 for Q2 2025.
Apex Critical Metals Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents. Critical Metals revealed Tuesday the Cap Project, covering approximately 2,500 hectares, is host to carbonatite-hosted niobium and rare earth element (REE) mineralization, situated 85 km northeast of Prince George, BC. The 2025 exploration program will comprise up to 1,500 metres of diamond drilling and is fully funded and permitted under a five-year Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) permit.
CI Financial Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.99. Tuesday, the company launched six new mandates within its popular CI Private Pools lineup of investment solutions – including three“dual-series” pools that are also available as ETFs.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.90. Discovery reported net earnings of $5.5M ($0.01/share) versus net loss of $5.1M ($0.01/share) in Q2 2024; Adjusted net earnings totaled $28.4 million or $0.04 per share
Exchange Income Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $72.88. Exchange rose 7.1% to on volume of 76,874 shares.
Elysee Development Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents. Elysee reported net income of $1,023,604 ($0.04 per share) in Q2 2025 as compared to a loss of $341,799 ($0.01 per share) in Q2 2024.
Enbridge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $65.37, on volume of 2,201,780 shares.
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $245.00. Franco-Nevada revealed $247.1 million in net income Monday or $1.28 /share.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 96 cents. Gladiator revealed Monday it has received assay results from its ongoing phase 2 drill program at Cowley Park (40 holes, 8,121m). Drilling was designed to target strike extensions to previously identified high-grade copper skarn mineralisation (CPG-047: 98m @ 1.49% Cu incl. 14m @ 7.67% Cu1) and has successfully extended high grade mineralization more than 70m down dip.
goeasy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $210.07. goeasy plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, US$400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes and C$100 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.35. Monday, the company announced it repurchased a total of 98,900 IPC common shares during the period of August 4 to 8, under IPC's normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program (NCIB).
Kinross Gold Corp. (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $26.56. Kinross Monday entered into an amendment agreement to the share purchase agreement dated April 24, 2022 (as amended) between Kinross and Asante Gold Corporation pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions on or prior to August 31, 2025, including aggregate cash payments to Kinross equal to US$55,000,000, subject to certain agreed adjustments.
Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.67. Mineros is expected to report $0.1 for Q2 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment