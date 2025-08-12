403
TSX Soars Tuesday
Stocks in Toronto held onto the good vibes Tuesday, the same ones enjoyed by their American cousins, as advances in health-care and real-estate lent markets some powerful shoulders.
The TSX Composite Index muscled up 146.03 points to close Tuesday at 27,921.26
The Canadian dollar nicked lower 0.02 cents to 72.58 cents U.S.
Health-care stocks showed the way up, with Bausch Health Companies increasing in price 44 cents, or 4.8%, to $9.65, while Sienna Senior Living took on 24 cents, or 1.3%, to $18.96.
In real-estate, Altus Group prospered $5.06, or 9.5%, to $58.17, while shares in Colliers International tacked on $4.10, or 1.9%, to $217.77.
Telecoms also went up, with Rogers Communications grabbing 35 cents to $47.05, while shares in Quebecor gathered $1.03, or 2.7%, to $39.28.
Utilities went the other way, though, as Superior Plus retreated seven cents, or 1%, to $$6.82, while Emera Incorporated backpedaled 66 cents, or 1%, to $65.20.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 4.64 points to end Tuesday at 788.60
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher Tuesday, led by health-care, improving 2.1%, real-estate, growing 1.1%, and telecoms, better by 0.8%.
Only utilities missed the party, sliding 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rose Tuesday as investors breathed a sigh of relief that a tamer-than-expected inflation report might give the Federal Reserve the green light to cut interest rates next month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ballooned 483.64 points, or 1.1%, to 44,458.73.
The S&P 500 index bounced 72.37 points, or 1.1%, to 6,445.82.
The NASDAQ hiked 296.50 points, or 1.4%, to 21,681.90
Stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group jumped 12% after reporting a 53% year-over-year rise in its second-quarter revenue.
Tuesday's fresh inflation data release reassured investors, who have feared that President Donald Trump's broad tariff policies could spike prices in the U.S. economy.
The consumer price index rose 2.7% on an annualized basis in July, while a Dow Jones estimate had called for a 2.8% rise. So-called core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, increased by 3.1% year on year - slightly more than the expected 3%.
Expectations for lower rates soared following the report. Traders are now pricing in a near 91% chance of a rate cut next month. That's up from a 85% chance before the data release. Traders also increased their bets on rate cuts in October and December.
Prices for 10-year Treasury were down Tuesday, raising yields to 4.29% from Monday's 4.28%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid 81 cents to $63.15 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices stepped back $5.70 to $3,399.00 U.S. an ounce.
