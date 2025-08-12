Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EQT Completes Sale Of Common Stock Of Kodiak Gas Services


2025-08-12 07:00:58
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. USD50 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P. (the " Selling Stockholder "), an affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV, is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the " Sale ") of c. 1.5 million shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS ) (the " Company "), which were repurchased by the Company in a privately negotiated transaction under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. USD50 million for the Selling Stockholder. The Sale was made on August 11, 2025. Following this transaction, the Selling Stockholder now holds c. 29.8 million shares of the Company's common stock.

Contact

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4217295

The following files are available for download:

Press Release, EQT Infra III, EQT Infra IV, Kodiak, 120825

SOURCE EQT

