TWFG Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Commission income(1)
|$
|54,562
|$
|48,662
|$
|103,347
|$
|91,207
|Contingent income
|2,033
|1,258
|3,696
|2,334
|Fee income(2)
|3,329
|2,689
|6,340
|4,921
|Other income
|384
|402
|748
|693
|Total revenues
|60,308
|53,011
|114,131
|99,155
|Expenses
|Commission expense
|34,151
|31,962
|65,965
|58,405
|Salaries and employee benefits
|9,493
|6,816
|17,689
|13,070
|Other administrative expenses(3)
|5,400
|3,744
|10,124
|6,874
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,901
|2,968
|7,260
|5,981
|Total operating expenses
|52,945
|45,490
|101,038
|84,330
|Operating income
|7,363
|7,521
|13,093
|14,825
|Interest expense
|68
|872
|151
|1,714
|Interest income
|1,751
|255
|3,614
|424
|Other non-operating income, net
|574
|14
|573
|12
|Income before tax
|9,620
|6,918
|17,129
|13,547
|Income tax expense
|620
|-
|1,276
|-
|Net income
|9,000
|6,918
|15,853
|13,547
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|7,043
|6,918
|12,558
|13,547
|Net income attributable to TWFG, Inc.
|$
|1,957
|$
|-
|$
|3,295
|$
|-
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic
|14,904,083
|14,896,951
|Diluted
|56,278,869
|15,083,695
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.22
|Diluted
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.22
(1) Commission income - related party of $2,784 and $1,912 for the three months ended and $5,918 and $3,021 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
(2) Fee income - related party of $893 and $561 for the three months ended and $1,727 and $915 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
(3) Other administrative expenses - related party of $779 and $382 for the three months ended and $1,549 and $783 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively
The following table presents the disaggregation of our revenues by offerings (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Insurance Services
|Agency-in-a-Box
|$
|39,316
|$
|34,422
|$
|75,312
|$
|66,151
|Corporate Branches
|11,393
|9,351
|19,615
|16,627
|Total Insurance Services
|50,709
|43,773
|94,927
|82,778
|TWFG MGA
|9,233
|8,830
|18,428
|15,625
|Other
|366
|408
|776
|752
|Total revenues
|$
|60,308
|$
|53,011
|$
|114,131
|$
|99,155
The following table presents the disaggregation of our commission income by offerings (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Insurance Services
|Agency-in-a-Box
|$
|36,275
|$
|32,259
|$
|69,634
|$
|62,159
|Corporate Branches
|11,294
|9,412
|19,508
|16,662
|Total Insurance Services
|47,569
|41,671
|89,142
|78,821
|TWFG MGA
|6,993
|6,991
|14,205
|12,386
|Total commission income
|$
|54,562
|$
|48,662
|$
|103,347
|$
|91,207
The following table presents the disaggregation of our fee income by major sources (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Policy fees
|$
|1,082
|$
|933
|$
|2,134
|$
|1,446
|Branch fees
|1,416
|1,220
|2,671
|2,351
|License fees
|559
|444
|1,167
|959
|TPA fees
|272
|92
|368
|165
|Total fee income
|$
|3,329
|$
|2,689
|$
|6,340
|$
|4,921
The following table presents the disaggregation of our commission expense by offerings (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Insurance Services
|Agency-in-a-Box
|$
|28,013
|$
|25,529
|$
|53,967
|47,557
|Corporate Branches
|1,568
|1,256
|2,674
|2,118
|Total Insurance Services
|29,581
|26,785
|56,641
|49,675
|TWFG MGA
|4,544
|5,158
|9,270
|8,693
|Other
|26
|19
|54
|37
|Total commission expense
|$
|34,151
|$
|31,962
|$
|65,965
|$
|58,405
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share/unit data)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|159,827
|$
|195,772
|Restricted cash
|11,174
|9,551
|Commissions receivable, net
|25,234
|27,067
|Accounts receivable
|9,353
|7,839
|Other current assets, net
|2,937
|1,619
|Total current assets
|208,525
|241,848
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets, net
|125,901
|72,978
|Property and equipment, net
|3,263
|3,499
|Lease right-of-use assets, net
|4,381
|4,493
|Other non-current assets
|779
|610
|Total assets
|$
|342,849
|$
|323,428
|Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity
|Current liabilities
|Commissions payable
|$
|16,223
|$
|13,848
|Carrier liabilities
|15,225
|12,392
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,355
|1,013
|Short-term bank debt
|1,942
|1,912
|Deferred acquisition payable, current
|1,954
|601
|Other current liabilities
|8,695
|9,851
|Total current liabilities
|45,394
|39,617
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|3,008
|3,372
|Long-term bank debt
|3,028
|4,007
|Deferred acquisition payable, non-current
|2,448
|1,122
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|24
|Total liabilities
|53,878
|48,142
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|9,761
|-
|Stockholders' Equity
|Class A common stock ($0.01 par value per share - 300,000,000 authorized, 14,904,083 and 14,811,874 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively )
|149
|148
|Class B common stock ($0.00001 par value per share - 100,000,000 authorized, 7,277,651 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|-
|-
|Class C common stock ($0.00001 par value per share - 100,000,000 authorized, 33,893,810 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|59,889
|58,365
|Retained earnings
|18,583
|15,288
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|52
|83
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to TWFG, Inc.
|78,673
|73,884
|Noncontrolling interests
|200,537
|201,402
|Total stockholders' equity
|279,210
|275,286
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
|$
|342,849
|$
|323,428
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A reconciliation of Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth Rate to Total Revenue and Total Revenue Growth Rate, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is as follows (in thousands):
|Revised Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues
|$
|60,308
|$
|53,011
|$
|114,131
|$
|99,155
|Acquisition adjustments(1)
|(1,524
|)
|(1,217
|)
|(2,133
|)
|(2,684
|)
|Contingent income
|(2,033
|)
|(1,258
|)
|(3,696
|)
|(2,334
|)
|Fee income
|(3,329
|)
|(2,689
|)
|(6,340
|)
|(4,921
|)
|Policy fee income
|1,082
|933
|2,134
|1,446
|Other income
|(384
|)
|(402
|)
|(748
|)
|(693
|)
|Organic Revenue
|$
|54,120
|$
|48,378
|$
|103,348
|$
|89,969
|Organic Revenue Growth(2)
|$
|5,196
|$
|6,159
|$
|11,366
|$
|10,756
|Total Revenue Growth Rate(3)
|13.8
|%
|17.2
|%
|15.1
|%
|16.5
|%
|Organic Revenue Growth Rate(2)
|10.6
|%
|14.6
|%
|12.4
|%
|13.6
|%
(1) Represents revenues generated from the acquired businesses during the first 12 months following an acquisition.
(2) Revised Organic Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 used to calculate Organic Revenue Growth for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, was $48.9 million, $42.2 million, $92.0 million, and $79.2 million respectively, which is adjusted to reflect revenues from acquired businesses with over $0.5 million in annualized revenue that reached the twelve-month owned mark during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Organic Revenue Growth Rate represents the period-to-period change in Organic Revenue divided by the total adjusted Organic Revenue in the prior period.
(3) Represents the period-to-period change in total revenues divided by the total revenues in the prior period.
|Legacy Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues
|$
|60,308
|$
|53,011
|$
|114,131
|$
|99,155
|Acquisition adjustments(1)
|(1,524
|)
|(1,217
|)
|(2,133
|)
|(2,684
|)
|Contingent income
|(2,033
|)
|(1,258
|)
|(3,696
|)
|(2,334
|)
|Fee income
|(3,329
|)
|(2,689
|)
|(6,340
|)
|(4,921
|)
|Other income
|(384
|)
|(402
|)
|(748
|)
|(693
|)
|Organic Revenue
|$
|53,038
|$
|47,445
|$
|101,214
|$
|88,523
|Organic Revenue Growth(2)
|$
|5,047
|$
|5,747
|$
|10,678
|$
|10,386
|Total Revenue Growth Rate(3)
|13.8
|%
|17.2
|%
|15.1
|%
|16.5
|%
|Organic Revenue Growth Rate(2)
|10.5
|%
|13.8
|%
|11.8
|%
|13.3
|%
(1) Represents revenues generated from the acquired businesses during the first 12 months following an acquisition.
(2) Revised Organic Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 used to calculate Organic Revenue Growth for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, was $48.0 million, $41.7 million, $90.5 million, and $78.1 million respectively, which is adjusted to reflect revenues from acquired businesses with over $0.5 million in annualized revenue that reached the twelve-month owned mark during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Organic Revenue Growth Rate represents the period-to-period change in Organic Revenue divided by the total adjusted Organic Revenue in the prior period.
(3) Represents the period-to-period change in total revenues divided by the total revenues in the prior period.
A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin to Net income and Net income Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated is as follows (in thousands):
|Revised Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues
|$
|60,308
|$
|53,011
|$
|114,131
|$
|99,155
|Net income
|$
|9,000
|$
|6,918
|$
|15,853
|$
|13,547
|Income tax expense
|620
|-
|1,276
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses
|19
|-
|52
|-
|Equity-based compensation
|1,515
|-
|2,719
|-
|Other non-recurring items(1)
|10
|-
|10
|(1,477
|)
|Amortization expense
|3,762
|2,904
|6,971
|5,851
|Adjusted income before income taxes
|14,926
|9,822
|26,881
|17,921
|Adjusted income tax expense(2)
|(3,407
|)
|-
|(6,135
|)
|-
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|11,519
|$
|9,822
|$
|20,746
|$
|17,921
|Net Income Margin
|14.9
|%
|13.1
|%
|13.9
|%
|13.7
|%
|Adjusted Net Income Margin
|19.1
|%
|18.5
|%
|18.2
|%
|18.1
|%
|Legacy Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues
|$
|60,308
|$
|53,011
|$
|114,131
|$
|99,155
|Net income
|$
|9,000
|$
|6,918
|$
|15,853
|$
|13,547
|Income tax expense
|620
|-
|1,276
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses
|19
|-
|52
|-
|-
|Equity-based compensation
|1,515
|-
|2,719
|-
|-
|Other non-recurring items(1)
|10
|-
|10
|-
|(1,477
|)
|Adjusted income before income taxes
|11,164
|6,918
|19,910
|12,070
|Adjusted income tax expense(2)
|(2,548
|)
|-
|(4,544
|)
|-
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|8,616
|$
|6,918
|$
|15,366
|$
|12,070
|Net Income Margin
|14.9
|%
|13.1
|%
|13.9
|%
|13.7
|%
|Adjusted Net Income Margin
|14.3
|%
|13.1
|%
|13.5
|%
|12.2
|%
(1) Represents a one-time adjustment reducing commission expense, which resulted from the branch conversions. In January 2024, nine of our Branches converted to Corporate Branches. Upon conversion, agents of the newly converted Corporate Branches became employees and received salaries, employee benefits, and bonuses for services rendered instead of commissions. As a result, we released a portion of the unpaid commissions related to the converted branches that we no longer are required to settle.
(2) Post-IPO, we are subject to United States federal income taxes, in addition to state, local, and foreign taxes, with respect to our allocable share of any net taxable income of TWFG Holding Company, LLC. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, the calculation of adjusted income tax expense is based on a federal statutory rate of 21% and a blended state income tax rate of 1.82% on 100% of our adjusted income before income taxes as if we owned 100% of the TWFG Holding Company, LLC.
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Net income and Net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated is as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues
|$
|60,308
|$
|53,011
|$
|114,131
|$
|99,155
|Net income
|$
|9,000
|$
|6,918
|$
|15,853
|$
|13,547
|Interest expense
|68
|872
|151
|1,714
|Interest income
|(1,751
|)
|(255
|)
|(3,614
|)
|(424
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,901
|2,968
|7,260
|5,981
|Income tax expense
|620
|-
|1,276
|-
|EBITDA
|11,838
|10,503
|20,926
|20,818
|Acquisition-related expenses
|19
|-
|52
|-
|Equity-based compensation
|1,515
|-
|2,719
|-
|Interest income
|1,751
|255
|3,614
|424
|Other non-recurring items(1)
|10
|-
|10
|(1,477
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|15,133
|$
|10,758
|$
|27,321
|$
|19,765
|Net Income Margin
|14.9
|%
|13.1
|%
|13.9
|%
|13.7
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|25.1
|%
|20.3
|%
|23.9
|%
|19.9
|%
(1) Represents a one-time adjustment reducing commission expense, which resulted from the branch conversions. In January 2024, nine of our Branches converted to Corporate Branches. Upon conversion, agents of the newly converted Corporate Branches became employees and received salaries, employee benefits, and bonuses for services rendered instead of commissions. As a result, we released a portion of the unpaid commissions related to the converted branches that we no longer are required to settle.
A reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated is as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|$
|9,615
|$
|7,400
|$
|25,260
|$
|17,154
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(44
|)
|(39
|)
|(59
|)
|(47
|)
|Tax distribution to members(1)
|(6,728
|)
|(3,685
|)
|(8,752
|)
|(6,104
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|19
|-
|52
|-
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|2,862
|$
|3,676
|$
|16,501
|$
|11,003
(1) Tax distributions to members represents the amount distributed to the members of TWFG Holding Company, LLC in respect of their income tax liability related to the net income of TWFG Holding Company, LLC allocated to its members.
A reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is as follows:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2025
|Earnings per share of common stock – diluted
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.22
|Plus: Impact of all LLC Units exchanged for Class A Common Stock(1)
|0.03
|0.06
|Plus: Adjustments to Adjusted net income(2)
|0.04
|0.09
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.37
|Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted
|56,278,869
|15,083,695
|Plus: Impact of all LLC Units exchanged for Class A Common Stock(1)
|-
|41,171,461
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share diluted share count
|56,278,869
|56,255,156
(1) For comparability purposes, this calculation incorporates the net income that would be distributable if all shares of Class B Common Stock and Class C Common Stock, together with the related LLC Units, were exchanged for shares of Class A Common Stock. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, this includes $7.0 million of net income on 56,278,869 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted and $12.6 million of net income on 56,255,156 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, - weighted average outstanding Class B Common Stock and Class C Common Stock were considered dilutive and included in the 56,278,869 and 56,255,156 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted within diluted earnings per share calculation, respectively.
(2) Adjustments to Adjusted Net Income are described in the footnotes of the reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income in“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin”, which represent the difference between Net Income of $9.0 million and Adjusted Net Income of $11.5 million and Net Income of $15.9 million and Adjusted Net Income of $20.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share include adjustments of $2.5 million to Adjusted Net Income on 56,278,869 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted and $4.9 million to Adjusted Net Income on 56,255,156 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted for the period presented, respectively.
Key Performance Indicators
The following presents the disaggregation of Total Written Premium by offerings, business mix and line of business (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Amount
|% of Total
|Amount
|% of Total
|Amount
|% of Total
|Amount
|% of Total
|Offerings:
|Insurance Services
|Agency-in-a-Box
|$
|293,846
|65
|%
|$
|256,203
|65
|%
|$
|543,321
|66
|%
|$
|475,139
|66
|%
|Corporate Branches
|95,551
|21
|78,169
|20
|163,650
|20
|136,053
|19
|Total Insurance Services
|389,397
|86
|334,372
|85
|706,971
|86
|611,192
|85
|TWFG MGA
|60,891
|14
|59,263
|15
|114,280
|14
|103,709
|15
|Total written premium
|$
|450,288
|100
|%
|$
|393,635
|100
|%
|$
|821,251
|100
|%
|$
|714,901
|100
|%
|Business Mix:
|Insurance Services
|Renewal business
|$
|301,930
|67
|%
|$
|260,121
|66
|%
|$
|546,775
|67
|%
|$
|474,598
|66
|%
|New business
|87,467
|19
|74,251
|19
|160,196
|20
|136,594
|19
|Total Insurance Services
|$
|389,397
|86
|$
|334,372
|85
|$
|706,971
|87
|$
|611,192
|85
|TWFG MGA
|Renewal business
|$
|47,366
|11
|$
|43,825
|11
|$
|83,741
|10
|$
|79,289
|11
|New business
|13,525
|3
|15,438
|4
|30,539
|3
|24,420
|4
|Total TWFG MGA
|60,891
|14
|59,263
|15
|114,280
|13
|103,709
|15
|Total written premium
|$
|450,288
|100
|%
|$
|393,635
|100
|%
|$
|821,251
|100
|%
|$
|714,901
|100
|%
|Written Premium Retention:
|Insurance Services
|90
|%
|94
|%
|89
|%
|95
|%
|TWFG MGA
|80
|85
|81
|84
|Consolidated
|89
|93
|88
|93
|Line of Business:
|Personal lines
|$
|365,409
|81
|%
|$
|322,349
|82
|%
|$
|663,699
|81
|%
|$
|577,213
|81
|%
|Commercial lines
|84,879
|19
|71,286
|18
|157,552
|19
|137,688
|19
|Total written premium
|$
|450,288
|100
|%
|$
|393,635
|100
|%
|$
|821,251
|100
|%
|$
|714,901
|100
|%
