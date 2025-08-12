Class Actions Filed Against Lockheed Martin, Fiserv, Neogen, And Centene Investors With Losses Encouraged To Contact Johnson Fistel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), and Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) during the respective class periods listed below. Detailed information regarding the applicable class periods and lead plaintiff filing deadlines for each action follows; investors seeking to protect their interests and explore their legal rights are encouraged to review these dates carefully and contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP as soon as possible.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

Class Period: January 23, 2024 to July 21, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lockheed Martin had overstated the strength of its business and financial prospects by overstating the sustainability of its historical financial results, including its growth and profitability; (2) Lockheed Martin had misrepresented and failed to disclose significant problems with the performance of its program and contract portfolio, including persistent internal control deficiencies and the materialization of known adverse trends and uncertainties; and (3) as a result, Lockheed Martin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI)

Class Period: July 24, 2024 to July 22, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fiserv was forcing its existing small business customers to transition to its Clover platform, regardless of whether Clover satisfied the customer's needs; (2) Fiserv was not making the transition to Clover at the customer's request; (3) Fiserv was not experiencing strong organic growth, but instead was overcharging existing customers in order to present results that appeared to be better than they were; (4) Fiserv was not taking market share, but instead was signing up less profitable merchants to grow volume; and (5) Fiserv was losing clients as a result of its actions. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)

Class Period: January 5, 2023 to June 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Neogen had overstated the benefits and synergies of the 3M Food Safety acquisition and the integration efforts; (2) Neogen had understated the operational problems associated with the 3M Food Safety acquisition; (3) Neogen had failed to timely write down goodwill from the acquisition; (4) as a result, Neogen had overstated its future earnings and cash flows; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Neogen's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)

Class Period: December 12, 2024 to June 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Centene had misrepresented the adequacy of its reserves and the trends affecting its Medicaid business; (2) Centene had failed to disclose serious adverse trends in Medicaid enrollment and mix; (3) Centene had overstated the Company's Medicaid performance outlook; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

