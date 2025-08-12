United States Mint Acting Director Kristie Mcnally To Participate In The American Numismatic Association's 2025 World's Fair Of Money® Oklahoma City
The Mint will release the following three products during the week, with limited quantities available for purchase at Booth 433:
- 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin – W (25EALE ) American Liberty 2025 High Relief Gold Coin – W (25DA ) American Liberty 2025 Silver Medal – P (25DB )
Attendees can also:
- Purchase available products on sale at the booth. Speak with Mint employees and learn more about the Mint's products and programs. Gather information on the Mint's Kids Site-U.S. Mint Coin Classroom, engage in educational activities, learn about Mint programs and operations, and gain an understanding of how the Mint“Connects America through Coins.” Participate in the“Treasure Trivia” game, where children visit specific locations on the bourse floor to answer multiple-choice questions designed to instill an appreciation for numismatics. View a display of Mint products.
Please visit the Mint's website as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States, customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
About the United States Mint
Congress created the Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
- Learn more about the United States Mint . Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint YouTube channel to watch videos about the Mint. Sign up to receive Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents. Follow the Mint on Facebook , X , and Instagram .
Contact Information:
Sharon McPike
United States Mint
...
202-354-7222
