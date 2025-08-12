New Sci-Fi Novel 'Orion's Park' By Mark W. Baldwin Sends Young Readers On A Thrilling Journey Beyond The Stars

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Mark W. Baldwin takes readers on an unforgettable ride through space, science, and self-discovery in his exciting new novel, Orion's Park . This fast-paced, character-driven science fiction story follows fifteen-year-old Tom Masterson as he leaves Earth for a dream life on a planet-sized adventure park, only to uncover secrets that will challenge everything he knows about family, loyalty, and survival.At first glance, Orion's Park seems like paradise, a genetically engineered world of thrilling rides, breathtaking wildlife, and nonstop exploration. But beneath the surface of this high-tech utopia, something sinister is brewing. Tom's parents have just been named directors of the planet, and he's expected to settle in. Yet the moment he sets foot on Orion's Park, strange events unfold. Disappearances, surveillance, and whispers of stolen DNA hint at a dangerous conspiracy.Tom's journey becomes even more complicated when he meets Shelly and Blue, a pair of sharp and fearless twins who show him the ropes and later help him escape when things go terribly wrong. As the trio unravels the truth behind Orion's Park and confronts a desperate enemy, they are forced to rely on their instincts, intelligence, and each other to stay alive.Blending hard science fiction with humor, heart, and high-stakes drama, Orion's Park delivers a cinematic experience on the page. The novel explores how technology can be both a marvel and a threat, and it raises important questions about genetic ethics, trust, and the fragile balance of civilization. Through the eyes of young protagonists, Baldwin manages to make even the most advanced science feel relatable, imaginative, and emotionally charged.Mark W. Baldwin's storytelling is rooted in a love of classic science fiction, yet it feels fresh and urgent. Tom's evolution from a curious teenager into an unlikely hero resonates with anyone who's ever felt underestimated or out of place. The supporting characters are equally compelling, with vivid personalities and rich backstories that elevate the stakes of the narrative.Now available in paperback and eBook formats through major retailers, Orion's Park is perfect for readers ages twelve and up who crave adventure, mystery, and a strong emotional core in their science fiction. An audiobook edition is currently in production.To request review copies, interviews with the author, or additional information about Orion's Park, please contact the author's publicity team using the

