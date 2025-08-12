Social House, Inc. Earns National Recognition On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, today announced that Social House, Inc . has earned a place on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia."Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 reflects the bold, creative work our team delivers every day for some of the most influential brands in beauty, lifestyle, health, and technology,” said Social House, Inc. co-founder and CEO Norel Mancuso.“But anyone who knows us knows we're not hitting pause. Social House was built to move fast, think big, and deliver work that shifts culture. This team is the reason we're here, and we're already looking at what's next."This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: ."Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.Approaching its 15th anniversary, Social House has become a go-to agency for leading brands in beauty, lifestyle, entertainment, and technology across the globe. Guided by its signature TriVisionTM Approach, the agency integrates strategy, content, and paid media to deliver work that blends cultural intelligence with proven performance. Recognized for its bold thinking and cultural fluency, Social House has expanded its capabilities, grown its client portfolio, and solidified its position among the most dynamic brands in the market. With a diverse team of digital experts and a track record of results-driven, forward-thinking work, the agency continues to redefine how brands drive digital growth and scale with impact.###About Social House, Inc.Social House, Inc.is an award-winning Digital Growth Agency built to accelerate brand performance through innovative strategy, culturally resonant content, influential talent, and precision-paid media.We believe every brand has a story, but it takes bold strategy, sharp creative, and an agile approach to make that story matter. In a landscape where attention is earned, not given, we deliver work that cuts through.Our proprietary TriVisionTM Approach unites Strategy, Content, and Paid Media into a single force, enabling us to craft narratives that not only engage but also convert. We operate at the intersection of cultural relevance and performance, transforming brands into market leaders.Welcome to Social House, Inc., where vision becomes impact.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

