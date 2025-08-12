Netcapital Announces Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results - Updated

Management to Host Earnings Call on Aug ust 13, 2025 at 9 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the“Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the full fiscal year 2025 ended April 30, 2025.

“In 2025, we made an important shift in strategy to focus on building a stronger, more scalable foundation for the future,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc.“With our broker-dealer license secured, we believe we are well positioned to serve a broader base of issuers and investors and deepen our impact on democratizing access to private markets-our core mission. We remain deeply committed to disciplined execution, product innovation, and long-term value creation.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results



Reported revenues of $869,460 vs.$4,951,435 in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to a decrease in consulting services

Operating loss of ($8,321,317) vs. ($3,442,388) for fiscal year 2024

Recorded impairment loss of $19.9 million in fiscal year 2025 Net loss per share of ($20.39) vs. ($28.83) for fiscal year 2024

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on August 13, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 310637

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital's operating results, please refer to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended April 30, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors , provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company's funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company's broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

NETCAPITAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS