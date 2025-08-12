Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Netcapital Announces Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results - Updated


2025-08-12 06:30:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
  • Management to Host Earnings Call on Aug ust 13, 2025 at 9 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the“Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the full fiscal year 2025 ended April 30, 2025.

“In 2025, we made an important shift in strategy to focus on building a stronger, more scalable foundation for the future,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc.“With our broker-dealer license secured, we believe we are well positioned to serve a broader base of issuers and investors and deepen our impact on democratizing access to private markets-our core mission. We remain deeply committed to disciplined execution, product innovation, and long-term value creation.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Reported revenues of $869,460 vs.$4,951,435 in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to a decrease in consulting services
  • Operating loss of ($8,321,317) vs. ($3,442,388) for fiscal year 2024
  • Recorded impairment loss of $19.9 million in fiscal year 2025
  • Net loss per share of ($20.39) vs. ($28.83) for fiscal year 2024

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on August 13, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 310637

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital's operating results, please refer to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended April 30, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors , provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company's funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company's broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815
...

NETCAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

April 30, 2025 April 30, 2024
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 289,428 $ 863,182
Accounts receivable net 78,649 134,849
Note receivable - 20,000
Other receivables - 1,200
Prepaid expenses 31,535 23,304
Total current assets 399,612 1,042,535
Deposits 6,300 6,300
Notes receivable - related parties 50,000 202,000
Purchased technology, net 14,697,529 14,733,005
Investment in affiliate - 240,080
Equity securities 5,748,050 25,333,386
Total assets $ 20,901,491 $ 41,557,306
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 2,941,108 $ 793,325
Accrued expenses 269,971 310,300
Short-term promissory notes 263,437 -
Deferred revenue 330 466
Interest payable 100,797 92,483
Current portion of SBA loans 1,885,800 1,885,800
Loan payable - bank 34,324 34,324
Total current liabilities 5,495,767 3,116,698
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term SBA loans, less current portion 500,000 500,000
Total liabilities 5,995,767 3,616,698
Commitments and contingencies - -
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 2,192,226 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding 2,192 327
Shares to be issued 200,000 122,124
Capital in excess of par value 42,525,294 37,338,594
Retained earnings (27,821,762 ) 479,563
Total stockholders' equity 14,905,724 37,940,608
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,901,491 $ 41,557,306


NETCAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year Ended Year Ended
April 30, 2025 April 30, 2024
Revenues $ 869,460 $ 4,951,435
Costs of services 40,344 108,060
Gross profit 829,116 4,843,375
Costs and expenses:
Consulting expense 314,947 610,209
Marketing 37,699 333,771
Rent 79,568 76,117
Payroll and payroll related expenses 3,502,166 3,838,640
General and administrative costs 5,216,053 3,427,026
Total costs and expenses 9,150,433 8,285,763
Operating loss (8,321,317 ) (3,442,388 )
Other income (expense):
Interest expense (41,289 ) (45,990 )
Amortization of intangible assets (35,476 ) (93,862 )
Impairment expense (19,915,556 ) (1,048,430 )
Other income 1,200 1,200
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 18,050 (2,696,135 )
Accretion on short-term notes (6,937 ) -
Total other income (expense) (19,980,008 ) (3,883,217 )
Net loss before taxes (28,301,325 ) (7,325,605 )
Income tax expense (benefit) - (2,339,288 )
Net loss $ (28,301,325 ) $ (4,986,317 )
Basic loss per share $ (20.39 ) $ (28.83 )
Diluted loss per share $ (20.39 ) $ (28.83 )
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 1,387,666 172,937
Diluted 1,387,666 172,937

MENAFN12082025004107003653ID1109920124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search