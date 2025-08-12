Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Announces Extension Of Term
|(2)Annual Compound Returns
| 1-Year
| 3-Year
| 5-Year
| Since Inception
(June 15, 2018)
|Class A Shares (TSX: GDV)
|25.9
|%
|24.5
|%
|19.6
|%
|13.6
|%
|MSCI World High Dividend Yield Total Return Index
|7.5
|%
|9.1
|%
|9.7
|%
|7.2
|%
|MSCI World Total Return Index
|16.2
|%
|16.4
|%
|14.3
|%
|11.8
|%
|Preferred Shares (TSX:
|5.1
|%
|5.1
|%
|5.1
|%
|5.1
|%
Returns are for the periods ended July 31, 2025, and are unaudited. Inception date June 15, 2018. The table shows the compound return on a Class A Share and Preferred Share for each period indicated compared with the MSCI World Total Return Index (“MSCI Index”) and the MSCI World High Dividend Yield Total Return Index (“High Dividend Index”) (together the“Indices”). The MSCI Index captures large and mid‐cap representation across 23 developed markets countries and covers approximately 85% of the free float‐adjusted market capitalization in each country. The High Dividend Index targets companies from the MSCI Index (excluding Real Estate Investment Trusts) with high dividend income and quality characteristics and includes companies that have higher than average dividend yields that are expected to be both sustainable and persistent. The Fund is actively managed; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Indices, which have more diversified portfolios and include a substantially larger number of companies. The Indices' performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions whereas the performance of the Fund is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Class A Shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Preferred Shares. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per Class A share, or the redemption price per Preferred share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per Class A share, or the redemption price per Preferred share in additional Class A shares and Preferred shares of the Fund. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.
Certain information contained herein (the“Information”) is sourced from/copyright of MSCI Inc., MSCI ESG Research LLC, or their affiliates (“MSCI”), or information providers (together the“MSCI Parties”) and may have been used to calculate scores, signals, or other indicators. The Information is for internal use only and may not be reproduced or disseminated in whole or part without prior written permission. The Information may not be used for, nor does it constitute, an offer to buy or sell, or a promotion or recommendation of, any security, financial instrument or product, trading strategy, or index, nor should it be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance. Some funds may be based on or linked to MSCI indexes, and MSCI may be compensated based on the fund's assets under management or other measures. MSCI has established an information barrier between index research and certain Information. None of the Information in and of itself can be used to determine which securities to buy or sell or when to buy or sell them. The Information is provided“as is” and the user assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the Information. No MSCI Party warrants or guarantees the originality, accuracy and/or completeness of the Information and each expressly disclaims all express or implied warranties. No MSCI Party shall have any liability for any errors or omissions in connection with any Information herein, or any liability for any direct, indirect, special, punitive, consequential or any other damages (including lost profits) even if notified of the possibility of such damages.
You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an“exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
