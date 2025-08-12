Thinkcarebelieve: Ngos & UAC Missing Migrant Children Trafficked On American Soil

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Missing Unaccompanied Minor Children and How They Became Missing

The article describes how non-Profit NGOs were hired to help with the influx of children coming through the open southern border. Children were placed with sponsors who turned out to be criminal gang and cartel traffickers. When HHS went to check up on the children, they were missing. That number of missing migrant children is over 300,000. The article covers how The Trump Administration is working diligently to find these children and reportedly found 13,061 so far.

The article goes on to explain that according to documents, one non-profit NGO was paid over $2 Billion in grants and contracts under the Biden Administration, but all funding was cut by DOGE in March of 2025 when President Trump came into office. Immediately newly appointed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr ended the practices that put children into jeopardy and made his assessment that the Biden Administration was emphasizing speed over safety. The article shows Secretary Kenendy taking us on a short tour of ORR, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a subsidiary of HHS.

ICE is being villainized by some, but the reality is that when ICE is making arrests, they are finding and rescuing the missing migrant children, the UAC Unaccompanied Alien Children.

The horrors of what these children are going through is unfathomable. We cannot imagine what these children are going through on a daily basis. Our most innocent and precious. Humanity's future. How can we stay silent about this? Why aren't we screaming from the rooftops that these children need to be found?





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

